Afia Schwarzenegger, in a hilarious video, has sparked another feud with a Ghanaian politician in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

She was dressed in sportswear as she performed exercises in the video

Many people shared parts of the video that made them laugh

Comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked another feud with a Ghanaian politician in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

With her using a phrase like "showdown," many people hinted that the jabs were targeted at a presidential aspirant for the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong.

Afia Schwarzenegger exercises hard in the video.

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar exercises hard in a video

Afia Schwarzenegger got many people laughing hard with the remarks she made about a Ghanaian politician while exercising in a video.

She performed pushups at the beginning of the video and later switched to jogging and throwing punches.

Afia Schwarzenegger slayed in a black pair of tight leggings and a tank top that she tied at her front to highlight her curves.

Video of Afia Schwarzenegger exercising while comically addressing a popular Ghanaian politician.

Ghanaians react to Afia Schwarzenegger's video

The comment section of Afia Schwarzenegger's Instagram post was filled with laughing emojis as people talked about how funny the video was. Others also stated that she loved getting into feuds.

tracey_boakye said:

You’re annoying!!!

weightgainhub_gh said:

Ooh No, in Ghana here we have Gold, timber and Queen Afia

nutifafakpe said:

Pilipili is peper in Swahili ooo

patrickdansoawotwi said:

... this fight diɛɛ agyi nyame ba mu oO...

amorkorgh said:

Just can’t stop laughing

elikemgh said:

Stubborn girl, you have put a smile on my face.

starzgh said:

This video is so hilarious

dream.code.gh said:

U this woman enh! U were born on Friday ampaa

esme.agyeiwaa said:

I know the one taking the video is laughing hard just that when the laughing comes out p3 he will shut the video again

