An old picture of dancehall musician Stonebwoy has emerged on social media as many Ghanaians identified him and commented on his fashion style.

Stonebwoy's old photo from primary school. Image Credit: @pulseghana @stonebwoy

Throwback photo of Stonebwoy in primary school

Stonebwoy wore the official government school uniform: a yellow short-sleeved shirt and a pair of brown shorts.

The 'Into The Future' hitmaker and his friends styled their uniforms by wearing differently styled bandanas as they posed in the picture.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Stonebwoy's primary school picture

Many people identified one of the persons in the picture as Stonebwoy as they shared their thoughts on his fashion style.

Below are some of the reactions from people:

superlykerroy67 said:

BHIM with the Akata pose ❤️

nhaamodel said:

I can't recognise anyone if I try; I'll worry my brain

iam_spvrta said:

They are all bandanna cause they bandanna on#SM4lyf

aziz_banks said:

@stonebwoy yaro zongo you no Dey give gaaba

piesie_wigs said:

Mabwoyyyyyy de stone

benjamin___donkor said:

#bhimnation TO THE WHOLE WIASE❤️❤️❤️

waddle_001 said:

Omo, this @stonebwoy be guy guy no be today ooooo

mr_zulbab said:

1Gad.. the Thug life was in the DNA since

