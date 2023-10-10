Shatta Wale took the makeup kit of his girlfriend Maali, went live on TikTok and did his makeup

Maali came to meet him doing his makeup and was surprised that he was going to step out looking like that

Many people commented about how the video made them laugh hard

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale got many people laughing hard when he took the makeup kit of his girlfriend, Maali and did his makeup without any assistance from her.

Shatta Wale does his makeup on TikTok live. Image Credit: @shattawaleking

Source: TikTok

Shatta Wale does his makeup

Shatta Wale went live on his TikTok page and wanted to show his genuine fans that he could do his makeup.

The video was screenrecorded by a fan, @piesie0001 who shared it on their personal TikTok page.

While rocking a bone-straight wig, he plastered the eyeshadow and other makeup products on his face without blending them into his skin.

While enhancing his beauty, his girlfriend Maali interrupted and was surprised at how the Taking Over hitmaker looked.

She asked him whether he was going out looking like that, to which he replied in the affirmative.

Video of Shatta Wale rocking Maali's makeup.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's makeup video

The video got many people laughing hard as they watched Shatta Wale apply makeup products to his face. Others also spoke about the reaction of his girlfriend, Maali.

abrefiruth10@gmail.com said:

I don't think is SM is his look alike

user4310531865952 said:

I'm sure you're going to put this thing in your nose p3333. Hahahahahaha beautiful Shatta,

Black girl clothing said:

Cobra make up

dirtygods said:

Ghana movie industry, what are you waiting for

Kobby Kwabena Cobby said:

The girl matches his energy paa

Efiah Morgan said:

Look at how love has made you… eii 2days time you gon’ here broken heart

Dada❤️d)baadepa said:

He is really in love

Source: YEN.com.gh