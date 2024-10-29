Fameye, in a social media post, thanked the chief of Essamang, Nana Kofi Awuah, for gifting him land

The Very Soon hitmaker said that the chief rewarded him after he performed at a music concert in the town

Fans flooded the comments section to congratulate Fameye and highlight the impact of his music

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, received a plot of land from a chief after a recent music performance.

Essamang town chief gifts Fameye a plot of land after his music performance. Photo source: @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

The Very Soon hitmaker thrilled the people of Essamang, a town in the Western Region, with many of his hit songs at a concert several months ago.

Fameye's electrifying performance and strong connection to the community members impressed the chief of Essamang, Nana Kofi Awuah V, who rewarded him with a plot of land.

Essamang chief gifts Fameye a land

Fameye took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself driving his luxurious Honda vehicle with his friends during their journey to the location of the land the chief gifted him.

The singer explored Essamang town before exiting his car and walking on foot with his friends to inspect the new land. On their way, he expressed excitement as he shared how the chief promised him the plot of land.

In the caption of the social media post, shared that he had received many lands from traditional rulers in Ghana for the message his songs carried.

The former OGB music signee added that Nana Kofi Awuah V gave him land in the town because of his stage performance at the music concert. Fameye also thanked the chief for his generous gesture.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"Family I have had lots of Chiefs gifting me Lands because of the message my music carries for years now ,but this very one is because of an unforgettable performance I gave the people of Essamang a town in the western region, honestly it feels too good and I’m soo grateful to the chief of Essamang NANA KOFI AWUAH V and his people. I will definitely give you the continuation of this video later let’s gooooo🐎🐎🐎🐎."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Fameye's video

Fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate and praise Fameye. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

catapot_music commented:

"It’s a blessing. God is trending."

donhommie_papers commented:

"You should give applause 👏 hundred thousand times to the person who wrote proverbs 18:16. (It meant exactly as you’re feeling). A blessed son. 😍🔥❤️."

rosey_musiq commented:

"Definition of “Your gift will make room for you!!” 🔥🔥🔥. Congrats bro! I owe u a Bugatti next."

vanillamuzik commented:

"Preacher man Peter 💡."

kenzykay9_ commented:

"Congrats Superstar 🔥❤️🙌."

Fameye gets emotional while performing Very Soon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye was overcome with emotions as he mounted the stage to perform his Very Soon song at Akroso.

The singer stopped singing after the crowd at the event began to sing the song word for word.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh