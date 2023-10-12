Shatta Wale shared an adorable video of how his girlfriend Maali celebrated her 25th birthday

In the video, he woke her up with a bouquet of flowers before taking her shopping

Many people admired how Shatta Wale made Maali's birthday special

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale shared a vlog of how he made the 25th birthday of his girlfriend Maali special while on a trip in the UK. Maali celebrated her birthday on October 11. 2023.

Shatta Wale surprises girlfriend Maali on her birthday

In the video, Shatta Wale surprised Maali by waking her up with a colourful bouquet of flowers. She dressed up and prepared them to go out on their shopping spree.

They ordered an Uber that sent them to the Rolex store, where he spent £9,200 on a watch for the birthday girl.

The Shatta Movement leader and Maali headed to the Apple store, where he got her two iPhone 15 Pro Max phones worth £2,298.

Vlog of Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali's 25th birthday.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Many people were glad that Shatta Wale had fallen deeply in love with his recently unveiled girlfriend, Maali. Others also shared gift ideas he could have given her instead of the Rolex watch and the two iPhone 15 Pro Max.

got_money_gang said:

SM4LYF, Breaking the rules, Changing the game

comedianwaris said:

Herrrhhh guys I’m single. I need myself a Maali.

callistoghkekeli said:

The king is in Love ...but make she no give you broken heart oo

naa_shikakpakpa said:

Eeiii ey3 naaakp3 eeee ..Shatta wale n3 aloo nam)

b.sariki said:

We need Taabea herbal medicine to cool down our temperature

ab_sensei said:

That YouTube vlog would be so fun to watch, I can’t lie.

abena_gmb2020 said:

If he’s not loud about you like this, treat him like a cousin

jerrysnoww said:

I figa chairman dey go buy Lamborghini or some 2023 Maybach o!!

Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali marks birthday with stunning pictures

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale shared lovely pictures of his girlfriend Maali as she turned 25.

He posted the pictures on his Instagram page and wrote a heartwarming message celebrating her.

Many people wished her a happy birthday and shared ideas on how to make her day special.

