Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam revealed that the two cars he owns were given to him by his loyal fans.

Fancy Gadam speaks about his loyal fans

During an interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime TV, Fancy Gadam revealed that his fans love and support his music.

As such, his staunch fans gifted him the two cars he currently owns. He said that they contributed money to gift him the items.

The Total Cheat hitmaker also revealed the amount of money he makes yearly from uploading his songs on streaming platforms.

Disclosing the amount on live TV, Fancy Gadam stated that the money sums up to GH¢1 million yearly.

"In a year, if I do not make money, like GH¢1 million. They (fans) come to my concert and download my music," he said.

Video of Fancy Gadam speaking about his loyal fans.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Fancy Gadam's fanbase

Many people shared their thoughts on the revelations Fancy Gadam made in the interview.

Bethel Akrofi said:

Did he say he has the biggest fanbase?

Derrick Soku said:

People go doubt but is true he get fanbase in Ghana pass any artist.

Gaucho Claudia said:

Aswear he makes more than that. That’s just an average of what he makes a year. The money he makes on his shows alone is crazy.

Mohammed Abdul Somed said:

Herh this guy get money waaa, come to UDS and see his hostel heer, I dey salute am always.

Fancy Gadam says only 17 people showed up to his maiden show

YEN.com.gh reported that Fancy Gadam recounted when only 17 people showed up to his maiden concert in Wa, in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The talented rapper stated that he thought he was a big artiste after some of his songs went viral and topped charts in the country.

He added that the low turnout broke his heart, but he gave them a stellar performance regardless.

