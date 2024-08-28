Shatta Wale's Blessings music collaboration with Amerado was featured in a TikTok video shared by the English Premier League team, West Ham United

West Ham made a compilation of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus' best moments as they celebrated the first anniversary of his signing from Ajax

The video triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who were excited to hear Shatta Wale's newly released song featured in the video

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale gained international recognition after his latest song was featured in West Ham United's TikTok video.

West Ham spotlights Shatta Wale's Blessings song in Mohammed Kudus' anniversary video on TikTok. Photo source: @shattawalenima @kudus_mohammed

West Ham plays Shatta Wale's Blessings song

West Ham United marked the 1st anniversary of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus' stint at the club with a compilation video on TikTok.

The compilation video captured the Black Stars player's best moments at the club, including his unveiling photoshoot and his goals from last season.

The video also featured Shatta Wale's latest music collaboration, Blessings, with rapper Amerado as the background sound.

The dancehall artiste became the latest Ghanaian artiste to have his song featured in a video from West Ham's social media team.

Shatta Wale released Blessings, part of his upcoming SAFA album, on all streaming platforms on August 15, 2024. The SM Boss also shared a behind-the-scenes video, which captured his encounter with Amerado on the streets and their studio recording session.

Since Mohammed Kudus joined the club from Ajax in 2023, West Ham United has regularly highlighted Ghanaian music and culture on social media.

The football club's social media team recently featured King Paluta's hit single, Makoma, in a video of Mohammed Kudus bonding with his teammates during a pre-season football match with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Watch the video below:

West Ham's TikTok video of Kudus excites Ghanaians

West Ham's feature of Shatta Wale's Blessings song on TikTok triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many expressed excitement and praised the team's social media admin for the gesture. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

SELPHBOSS commented:

"SM fans gather around 🔥😂."

ORIGINAL AB commented:

"Shatta Wale all the way.....SM for life....Mo kudus."

KWADWO commented:

"The admin should come and stand as president in Ghana....promotion nie😂😂😂."

Qwadjo commented:

"Admin, you know real king 🔥🔥🔥🔥 can I hear paapaapaa in the room."

Asante commented:

"This song is currently the biggest vibe in Ghana. Thank you."

