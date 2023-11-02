Broda Sammy has been seen in the studio with Obaapa Gladys, taking turns on the mic

A new funny video of their attempt to remake the infamous "Nipa bi YɛCobra" song has caused a frenzy online

Netizens "can't think far" how these two internet sensations came together to refuel the excitement for the ongoing "Cobra" trend

Gospel singer and internet sensation, Broda Sammy has been seen in a new video singing with Obaapa Gladys.

Obaapa Gladys is the brain behind the viral "Nipa bi yɛ cobra" song which attracted numerous celebrities.

The video shared online has garnered significant traction as many netizens anticipate Broda Sammy's rendition to refuel the trend.

Broda Sammy remixes "Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra" with Obaapa Gladys Photo source: Instagram/ObaapaGladysGh, Instagram/BrodaSammyNationsworshipper

Obaapa Gladys taps Broda Sammy for the remix of "Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra"

Obaapa Gladys' "Nipa bi yɛ cobra" was a surprise hit that came to the fore recently even though the song was released a few months earlier.

The song went viral because of its primitive yet relatable lyrics and funny body moves from Obaapa Gladys.

She became highly sought after with artistes Shatta Wale singing her praises and offering to be considered for a remix.

Broda Sammy's rendition has made the song even funnier, as he introduces new references to heighten the excitement in the .

Netizens react to Broda Sammy and Obaapa Gladys's rendition of "Nipa bi yɛ Cobra"

The new video of the duo as they attempt to remix the viral "Nipa bi yɛ cobra" has garnered significant reaction.

Akua Donkor said:

The akula part weak me

Andy Mollerz said:

How can Nana Addo perform when you do this?

Nana Sarfo Kantanka replied:

It's the "Akula" part for me

Richmond Nana Yaw Addo said:

This can only win Dr UN award

Nana Akua Adepa quizzed:

How does the akura n d3nkyem nnipa look like

Ortega Daniel remarked:

I always says Ghana is a funny tv channel in heaven,

Nana Ama Mcbrown invites Obaapa Gladys for a performance on Onua Showtime

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that who recently left UTV for Onua TV was a fan of the viral "Nipa bi yɛ cobra" trend.

She invited Obaapa Gladys to her Onua Showtime show, giving her a platform to show her funny "cobra" moves on live TV.

