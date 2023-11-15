Wendy Shay shared her thoughts on the ongoing discussions about the Grammys being a measure of success for Ghanaian musicians

She advised Ghanaians to manage their expectations and that it is not the end of the world

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Wendy Shay's statements

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay expressed her opinions on the ongoing debate about musicians and creatives in the country being unable to bag a Grammy award.

Wendy Shay shared her opinion on the Grammys

In an interview on Showbiz 360, Wendy Shay told Giovanni Caleb that Ghanaian musicians' songs' impact on their fans' lives should take precedence over personal awards.

While acknowledging the prestige associated with winning a Grammy, she noted that some Ghanaians treat the Grammys as if it were the FIFA World Cup.

The African Money crooner advised Ghanaians to manage their expectations. She said:

“I feel like when our Ghanaian brothers hear of something like this, they should manage their expectations because they take it as a world cup. I feel like music is bigger than all of these things. I am not downplaying that fact Grammy is the biggest award in music."

Video of Wendy Shay and music duo Keche speaking about the Grammys.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the statements made in the video

Many people stated that if other musicians in other African countries have been able to win the prestigious Grammy Award, so can Ghanaian musicians.

Below are some of the comments:

heis_lucem said:

We appreciate the efforts. All we ask for is more. If others can do it, we can too. We aren't any different

abenakwabena_benedicta said:

Loud speaker on “music is the food for the soul “ my firstborn will be named MUSIC ‍♀️‍♀️♥️♥️

eli_elifhant said:

… And who dey talk say music be the ONLY food for the soul.

im_elmani said:

Wendy dey talk well paaa

linathevessel said:

“u know” is plenty oo my sis Wendy

ejamenu said:

If we are asking for too much, please let us know. Need more efforts from you guys

Grammys snubs 1GAD

YEN.com.gh reported that on November 10, 2023, the Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards.

Dven though Ghana's Stonebwoy hit song, Manodzi, with Angelique Kidjo was in consideration for the keenly contested Best African Music Performance category, it was not selected.

This thereby left the contest to Nigerian musicians Burna Boy, Asake, Davido and Ayra Starr, and South African colleague, Tyla.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts as the country missed its chance to be part of the first set of nominees for the category.

