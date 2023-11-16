Ohemaa Woyeje paid a visit to former President John Dramani Mahama, as part of promoting her new book, 2D Experience

She presented a copy of her new book to him as well as products from her shito business

While people applauded and hailed her, others were not pleased with the rubber bag she used to package the shito

Musician and media personality Ohemaa Woyeje presented a copy of her newly released book, 2D Experience, to former President John Dramani Mahama.

Ohemaa Woyeje and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Ohemaa Woyeje presents a copy of her book to John Dramani Mahama

Ohemaa Woyeje arrived at the office of former President John Dramani Mahama with her team to make the presentation.

Mr Mahama was pleased to receive his official book copy as he shook hands with the reggae songstress and posed for pictures.

As part of her visit to the former president, the Hustler hitmaker introduced her food business.

She presented six cans of shito from Ohemaa Woyeje Shito business.

In the video, Mr Mahama was delighted to try the products and admired how hardworking she is. In jest, he said:

You do the 24-hour economy.

Ohemaa Woyeje presented her book, 2D Experience, to John Dramani Mahama at his office.

Video of Ohemaa Woyeje arriving at the premises of John Dramani Mahama's office.

Ghanaians react to the video of Ohemaa Woyeje meeting Mahama

Many people applauded and congratulated Ohemaa Woyeje as she took a huge step to visit Mahama to give him a copy of her book.

Others were unhappy with the packaging of the shito. They advised her to use branded paper bags.

kleensl8 said:

JM seems so friendly and inviting. I really love his personality

obaaadwoa_1 said:

Congratulations, but Ohemaa, next time, please package it well!

capi_farm_gh said:

Congratulations to her, next to send your to higher official put it in a box. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mssark_lifecoach said:

Allow people to learn. The poly bag is a no. Hear the kyekyer3kyekyer3 sound ah.

Ohemaa Woyeje speaks of her journey in broadcasting

YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje recently recounted some challenges she faced in her 20-year journey to become one of Ghana's radio voices.

She revealed how people tried to bring her confidence down by bullying her so that they could take her slot on the radio.

She added that things took a wild turn when she faced spiritual attacks because of her rapid growth in the industry.

