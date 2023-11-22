A young Ghanaian musician Stonegal impressed many Ghanaians and Stonebwoy with her sweet voice as she sang Gigigba by the Bhim leader

The video was captured during an interview on Media General's 3FM where she was asked to perform her favourite Stonebwoy song

Many people spoke about how she nailed the song and how sweet her voice is

Reggae Dancehall musician Stonegal earned praises from many including dancehall musician Stonebwoy himself when she sang the Bhim leader's hit song Gidigba during an interview.

Stonebwoy and Stonegal in photos. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @twinsdntbeg

Source: Instagram

Stonegal sings Stonebwoy's Gidigba with lovely voice and accent

During an interview on 3FM 92.7, Stonegal performed her favourite song from Stonebwoy, Gidigba.

The little girl of TV3's Talented Kids fame sang the song with a sweet voice and a thick Jamaican accent which awed many Ghanaians.

Video of Stonegal singing Stonebwoy's 'Gidigba' during an interview on 3FM 292.7.

Stonebwoy reacted to the video of Stonegal singing his song 'Gidigba'

Reacting to the video on X, Stonebwoy was impressed with how Stonegal sang the song. He wrote:

Splendid Delivery.. @stonegal2 BIG FUTURE ❤️

Below is Stonebwoy's reaction to Stonegal's video.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video of Stonegal singing Stonebwoy's Gidigba

Many people were taken aback by Stonegal's lovely voice as she sang Stonebwoy's Gidigba during an interview on Media General's 3FM.

See some of the reactions below:

@BHARHISTER11 said:

She coming to the #Bhimconcert23??? She’s definitely giving the intro to the song.

@Derrick27Gaddy said:

Too good. She killed it. Her vocals to

@SherryFord82398 said:

She’s fire with that voice

@YheawT said:

Would you believe I heard the lyrics well here than in the song ankasa

@xtill_Surviving said:

BhimNation we take a win in a Day that's the least.

@theRaiBoyy said:

Damnnn!! Koffee in the making

@NuviadenuJoshua said:

@stonebwoy she needs to perform on stage with you on Ashiaman to the world.

@KuamePala said:

Heeeer this young lady make I feel the song waaa wow.

Stonebwoy's wife hails him after his historic performance with Angelique Kidjo

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa couldn't hide her joy after the musician shared the stage with legends like Angelique Kidjo and Youssou Ndour.

Dr Louis took to social media to hail her husband for the performance, calling the recent milestone a magical moment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh