Stonebwoy's strides in the UK market after the release of his album have been nothing but remarkable

The artiste recently joined the likes of highly celebrated artistes including Youssou Ndour at the legendary Angelique Kidjo's 40th-anniversary concert

Moments after, Sotnebwoy was seen vibing with one of the most influential personalities in British pop culture, Skepta

Stonebwoy has significantly raised his stocks in the British and European music markets this year.

Last Friday, November 17, 2023, Ghana's Afro-dancehall act, Stonebwoy became the first Ghanaian solo artiste to perform with Angelique Kidjo at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In a video making rounds online which has excited many netizens, Stonebwoy was spotted with renowned UK rapper Skepta.

Stonebwoy chills with Skepta in London

Stonebwoy poses with UK's Skepta in London

Stonebwoy garnered significant traction after he drew curtains down on his 5th Dimension UK/Europe tour with an explosive concert in Brixton Electric Hall.

Promotional activities leading to the show included a viral stint at the West Ham Stadium which earned Stonebwoy new fans in London.

Performing as a guest artiste for Angelique Kidjo's 40th-anniversary concert in London's most iconic venue, The Royal Albert Hall has further entrenched Stonebwoy's name in the UK market.

It's not surprising that the Ghanaian Afro-dancehall dancehall act was spotted with UK-based Grime artiste Skepta. Stonebwoy posted a video of them together triggering significant reactions from his fans.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's link up with UK rapper Skepta

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Stonebwoy's video with Skepta.

@JamesTiger98 quizzed:

Ei, Stonebwoy jumped on this ‘tada Tara’ Riddim?

@MBwoi48 said:

1GaD to the world

@yrn_jero2 wrote:

See Track. Let’s talk about the drip later

@OriafoBaba added:

@Skepta Baba are we expecting any collaboration UK baddest and Ghana baddest one beat is wicked flow.

@Wo_Maami remarked:

Live and colored. Bhim is the GOAT ❤️

PhanTom exclaimed:

Huraaaaaaaaaay. I knew this song will be dropping. Talibaaaaaaaan tell’em

Stonebwoy's wife hails him after his historic performance with Angelique Kidjo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa couldn't hide her joy after the musician shared the stage with legends like Angelique Kidjo and Youssou Ndour.

Dr Louis took to social media to hail her husband for the performance, calling the recent milestone a magical moment.

