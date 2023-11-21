The 11th edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards is set to come off on Saturday, November 25, 2023

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky have been billed to perform at the awards ceremony

Netizens can't wait for the celebration of Ghanaian music and the hardworking DJs pushing the industry's audience share

The Ghana DJ Awards, slated for Saturday, November 25, 2023 promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent and a celebration of the finest in the DJ industry.

The event organised by the renowned radio personality Merqury Quaye will come off at the Grand Arena and also be telecast live on DSTV Akwaaba Magic.

With Guinness as the headline sponsor, the event will also feature a black carpet session hosted by Michelle Agyekum to welcome distinguished personalities.

Anticipation rises for the next winner of the Ghana DJ awards

One of the most eagerly anticipated moments of the evening is the announcement of the DJ of the Year.

With the competition reaching new heights each year, the question on everyone's mind is, who will clinch the prestigious title this time?

Last year, DJ Vyrusky won the enviable category having competed with several heavyweights including DJ Mic Smith and DJ Aroma.

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and DJ Vyrusky to thrill the audience at the Ghana DJ awards

One of the highlights of the evening will undoubtedly be the performance lineup, featuring some of Ghana's most prominent artists and international talents.

The stage will come alive with the musical prowess of Ghanaian reggae sensation , the chart-topping Monica hitmaker , and the dynamic DJ Vyrusky.

Joining them will be the likes of DJ Sly King, DJ Faculty, DJ Lord OTB, DJ Nyce Samini, DJSKY and the sensational DJ Polly Esther, flying in all the way from the Netherlands.

DJ Azonto rocks kaba and skirt at Ghana DJ awards

Last year, YEN.com.gh sighted DJ Azonto's outfit at the Ghana DJ Awards 2022 which caused a stir online.

The controversial DJ and "Fa Ne Fom" hitmaker was dressed in the Ghanaian women's African print blouse popularly known as "kaba" and a flair skirt made of the same fabric.

