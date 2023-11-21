Wendy Shay Performs Heat With Pupils At Weija Primary School After Donation, Cute Video Melts Hearts
- Wendy Shay performed for the pupils at the Weija Primary School after she donated uniforms, stationery and other educational materials to them
- In the video, the children were seen singing Wendy Shay's hit song 'Heat' at the top of their voices, as others tried to grab the mic from her to perform the song
- The video warmed many hearts as others spoke about how star-struck the children were
Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay donated items to the Weija Primary 1 and 2 Schools and also performed for them as part of her visit with her team.
Wendy Shay performs for pupils at Weija Primary School
As part of her visit to the school with her team from Shay Foundation, Wendy Shay entertained the pupils.
In the video that emerged online, the multiple award-winning singer sang her top-charting song, 'Heat' to which the pupils sang along word for word at the top of their voices.
Video of pupils at the Weija Primary School singing Wendy Shay's Heat at the top of their voices.
Fans react to the video of school children singing Wendy Shay's hit song Heat
Many people spoke about how they loved the video as they watched in awe as the school children sang Wendy Shay's song at the top of their voices.
Below are some of the reactions:
man_krakah said:
These Kids are star struck. Definitely, a gem has been inspired for the future.
azenabstella said:
They look sooo innocent, it's a good vibe
thehighestblog said:
They chanted with her
adubea_boamah said:
Awww I just couldn't stop smiling. Much love to them❤️
nanaakua_official said:
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ this is so beautiful
marybaidoo36 said:
shaygangs
onedon_leslie said:
Ebeefa
archiosbee_ said:
Good job
Wendy Shay donates uniforms, and other items to Weija Primary School
In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay donated educational items to the Weija Primary 1 and 2 schools through the Shay Foundation's EduCare Program.
The donated items include newly sewn school uniforms, bags, whiteboards, and other stationery items.
Many Ghanaians applauded the celebrated musician for the kind gesture.
