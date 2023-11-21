Wendy Shay thanked her fans after reaching three million followers on Instagram

To celebrate, the multiple award-winning musician was dressed in white and wore black platform boots

Many people congratulated her while others spoke about her huge boots

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay celebrated the massive milestone of reaching three million followers on her verified Instagram account.

Wendy Shay clad in white and platform boots to celebrate three million followers.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay slays in platform boots to celebrate three million followers

dropped a gorgeous picture on her Instagram page to celebrate the huge following she had garnered.

She also thanked her now three million fans whom she refers to as Shay Gang. She wrote:

Thank you for the 3 million following #3miligang #SHAYGANG

In the picture, the RuffTown Town Records signee was dressed in all white. She wore a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers. She completed her look by wearing a pair of black platform boots, which caused a stir online.

Photo of Wendy Shay slaying in platform boots to mark three million Instagram followers.

Ghanaians reacted to Wendy Shay garnering three million Instagram followers and her boots

Many people spoke about Wendy Shay's platform boots as they compared them to the huge sole sneakers and boots singer King Promise has been wearing.

Others also congratulated Wendy Shay on reaching three million Instagram followers.

Below are some of the comments.

ebuka4769 said:

Yes we keep pushing you to the highest level of the world my queen ❤️❤️❤️

boostwithmax_ said:

The shoe though I am sure King Promise gave you.

tigersdeforson1 said:

Keep doing the most my favorite !!!!!! Newly &Africa Money

ohene_sensible said:

Congratulations!, Wendy❤️❤️❤️

truth_____all___day said:

Shoe gang ❤️

aboagye_kwadjo said:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaians were concerned as Wendy Shay walked in platform boots to an interview

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Survivor hitmaker Wendy Shay rocked a gothic-themed style for her interview at TV3 on May 18, 2023. She wore a black dress, jacket, platform boots and a necklace with spikes around it.

The black platform boots caught the attention of many Ghanaians, and they questioned her stylist as to why she made Wendy wear them; others were also concerned about the end result if she missed a step.

Source: YEN.com.gh