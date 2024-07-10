Ghanaian music entrepreneur Kwame Baah advised the TGMA organisers to create the Female Artiste of the Year Award category

Ghanaian music entrepreneur Kwame Baah has called on the Ghana Music Awards, the organisers of the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards, to introduce the Female Artiste of the Year Award category.

Kwame Baah, Sista Afia and Stonebwoy in photos from left to right. Image Credit: @kwamebaahgh and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Music entrepreneur wrote a plea to TGMA

Taking to his Facebook page, Kwame Baah advised TGMA to introduce the Female Artist of the Year category because it would positively impact the music industry.

This comes after many male musicians dominated the category, and, in recent times, only male artists have swept the coveted award.

"TGMA should introduce “Female Artiste of the Year”. It will go a long way to affect our industry positively," Kwame Baah wrote on Facebook.

Since Gospel singer Diana Hamilton beat circular musicians KiDi, Adina, and Kuami Eugene to win it in 2021, only male artists have secured the award after that.

Singer KiDi won it in 2022, Black Sherif in 2023, and dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who won it in 2024, are currently the title holders.

Below is the post by Kwame Baah to TGMA about creating the Female Artiste of the Year Award category.

Reactions to the words of Kwame Baah

Many people sided with Kwame Baah on TGMA, creating the category to favour female artists in the industry and give them the chance to bag the award.

Others who disagreed said that female musicians need to work as hard as men to secure the award.

Below are the diverse opinions:

Counselor Beezy

I thought we lived in a feminist world. Let them compete. After all, they can do what men do.

Adjowa Addo-Yobo

I'm surprised there is no category like that… all these years.

Nana Yaw Kubiti

Then male artist of the year should equally be introduced

abenaboampongmaa

Yes I solemnly agreeThe Future is Female

pascal_zamani1

I agree with this gentleman one hundred percent

secretnewsghana

He has a point....Very important paaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️

1real_jacob

Naa, the artist of the year goes to either female or male. Okay, it's all about your hard work. Where were you when Ebony won the Artist of the Year?

compographix

Valid point and I also think we wouldn't be having this conversation if artists like Ebony still exist .. Let's see tho

benzybuabeng

I have been saying this for so long....It go wake up the female artist...They will be more competitive.

"I work so hard": Sista Afia unhappy about not being nominated at the TGMAs

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia took to Facebook to express her disappointment in the Ghana Music Awards, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) organisers, over her zero nominations in the 2024 edition.

She stated that it hurts not to get nominated, adding that she worked very hard in the year under review and that her song Asuoden topped the charts and made waves.

Her heartfelt statement touched the hearts of many of her fans as they consoled her in the comments, while others called out the TGMA organisers.

