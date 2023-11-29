Dr UN got many people laughing hard during an interview on Kasapa 102.5 FM, where he promoted his new song, Turn Me On

In confidence, Dr UN said he was optimistic about winning the Grammys and the VGMAs in 2024

Many Ghanaians were unhappy about the song as they questioned the producer and those who worked on the project

The organiser of the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, well known as Dr UN, has dropped a new song titled Turn Me On.

Dr UN optimistic about winning at the VGMAs and Grammys with new song

During an interview with Kwame Bee on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Dr UN said he was optimistic about winning awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2024.

He also added that he is also hopeful of winning a Grammy Award because he made a banger.

"I will win a lot of VGMAs and Grammys next year. It is obvious," Dr UN said.

Video of Dr UN promoting his new song, Turn ME On on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Dr UN's new song

Sharing their feedback on Dr UN's Turn Me On song, Ghanaians said he was not audible and also questioned the producer.

Below are some of the reviews from people.

0xedb said:

GH Birdman

tafodehyie said:

Nti Dr. UN cannot see the host is laughing at him 3se stray-lap stray-lap

dramzx_88 said:

What is inside the throat I can’t hear oo

skkboateng said:

The title should actually be "Turn it off"

darlington.selorm said:

Where does this man buy his confidence? coz Aiee

kobby_mark said:

How did he even get the beats and who recorded this

fafasylvia said:

The giver of awards is now seeking for awards?‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

am_kwabena said:

How Ghana make hot we need these people to calm the pressure.

D Black said he can't believe he fell for DR UN's scam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Avenue Muzik founder D-Black, in an interview with Joy News' Celeb Biz, opened up about being deceived by Dr UN and participating in his dubious UN Award scheme.

Dr UN became a viral sensation when he organised an award ceremony in the guise of it being from the United Nations.

D-Black jokingly expressed regret in falling for the dubious scheme and said he felt "stupid" after the award ceremony was discovered to be fake.

