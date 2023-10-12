Yaw Tog Looks Big And Tall In New Photos, Many Awed By His Growth
- Yaw Tog got many people admiring his growth when he posted handsome pictures on his Instagram page
- He was dressed in a tracksuit as he posed in front of a snooker with its stick in his hand
- Many asked him when he would be dropping his album, while others talked about his looks
Award-winning rapper Yaw Tog turned many heads online by sharing handsome pictures flaunting his growth and fashion style.
Yaw Tog flaunts a casual fashion style
Yaw Tog rocked a white singlet and covered up with a tracksuit jacket. For the bottoms, he wore tracksuit trousers. The talented rapper posed in front of a snooker and held its stick.
Captioning the post, the Sore hitmaker said that many people are opining that he had backslid. However, that is not true.
He added that he is still in good shape and standing strong despite the criticisms. He wrote:
Dem Dey talk say you flopped, but that bey lies, I know say you Dey on form, I know say you, Dey, on your ten toes, bro we Dey your back forever.
Handsome pictures of Yaw Tog at what looks like a bar.
Ghanaians admire Yaw Tog's growth
Many people spoke about Yaw Tog's album as they asked when he would be dropping it. Others also shared words of encouragement with him in the comments.
__iamsolo said:
You will bounce back my man, mark my words
dankyi.jgpp said:
Young bull .. ayy koo this your album dier ano dey trust say ego drop anytime soon
jamesameyaw_77 said:
Don’t give up, bro keeping doing it cuz u got what it takes man ❤️
zinoboy_vbn said:
Young Bull
jig_jiga_ said:
The Boy
Sarkodie agrees to allow Yaw Tog to open/close Rapperholic
YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog was interested in opening or closing Sarkodie's long-awaited December concert, Rapperholic.
In an interview with MX24, he said he was supposed to perform at Rapperholic in December 2022 but had another show the same day.
Sarkodie responded to the video on X, formerly Twitter, saying:
Why not that’d b dope #RapperholicRebirth23
Source: YEN.com.gh