Controversial social media sensation, Dr UN, has got folks laughing after videos of an interesting interview he did with Zionfelix popped up

Dr UN made an interesting U-turn during a discussion about Sarkodie after he claimed the rapper left him a good morning text on Twitter

Dr UN's demeanour and the way he handled questions during the interview stirred reactions on social media

Social media sensation Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has been trending for days following his viral interview with Delay.

He has got folks talking again after a new interview with popular blogger Zionfelix popped up on social media.

Photo: Sarkodie, Dr UN Source: zionfelix, sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Dr UN was quizzed on his relationship with Sarkodie and how things are between them after his award scheme saga. Dr UN claimed he had a very good relationship with Sarkodie despite the controversial ''fake'' award brouhaha and mentioned that he even keeps in touch with the rapper.

He proclaimed that Sarkodie even texts him via Whatsapp and mentioned a good morning message he claimed Sarkodie tweeted referencing him. Zionfelix checked Sarkodie's feed and noticed the rapper had not tweeted anything about Dr UN.

He confronted Dr UN about there not being a good morning message from Sarkodie to him, as he claimed. Dr UN then made a hilarious u-turn saying the tweet had actually disappeared from Twitter right after he saw it.

The video of the hilarious exchange got folks, including celebrities like Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarznegger, laughing.

Ghanaians Marvell At Dr UN's Personality

trudy.2019 was amazed:

Which world is this guy leaving in kraaa

efua_sagoe wrote:

It’s the bandana and the chains for me Dr we believe you

owuraku_junior_gh reacted:

Dr UN is a confused man we need to take him to psychiatric hospital before it’s too late

In a similar story, Dr UN whose real name is Kwame Owusu Fordjour, has made a video to reply Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lilwin.

This comes on the back of a statue that Lilwin rejected, saying it looked like the famous social media sensation.

Dr UN said he does not receive awards of the calibre that was presented to Lilwin as he is above that level.

