Ghanaian actor Lil Win celebrated the first birthday of his daughter with lovely pictures he shared on his Instagram page

The pictures were taken in the US where his wife, their two sons and his daughter reside

Many people celebrated the little girl and wished her a happy birthday

The sixth child and only daughter of Kumawood actor Lil Win turned a year older on December 11, 2023, and to celebrate her special day, he shared lively pictures of her on his Instagram page.

Lil Win celebrated his daughter as she marked her first birthday

To celebrate the first birthday of his only daughter, Lil Win shared lovely pictures of her, his wife Maame Serwaa and their two boys.

The adorable moment was captured in the United States of America where they reside.

Penning down a lovely message for his little princess, Lil Win bestowed blessings on her life. He wrote:

May it be the best day of your life thus far, & may your happiness grow with each passing day through the many many birthdays that surely are ahead of you. Happy birthday my beautiful daughter we love you so much ❤️

Lovely pictures of Lil Win's family abroad as they celebrate his daughter's birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Lil Win's daughter

The comment section was filled with wishes for Lil Win's adorable daughter as she marked her first birthday.

higepikaizo said:

Chale kwadwo you are doing well... Woy3 guy God bless you.... Happy glorious birthday pretty live long and prosper

frimpomaa492 said:

Wow so cutegrow in wisdom

haze._kidd said:

The Gracious God bless her new age❤

kapy_wolfery said:

Happy birthday Weezy Princess ❤️

tinababy_gh said:

Happy birthday, princess ❤️

nkansah51 said:

Happy birthday Princess. May Almighty God continue to bless and protect you❤️

entle_1_official said:

Happy glorious birthday to you star girl i wish almighty lord bless your new age

Lil Win's daughter's half-hair sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor and filmmaker Lil Win shared an adorable video of how big and tall his daughter is growing.

He was seen nuzzling her cute face as he sang to her while he carried her in one arm.

Many people talked about how beautiful she is growing, while others highlighted her half-hair in the video.

