Singer Wendy Shay delighted hearts at the Planning and Plotting concert with rapper Medikal on Saturday, December 16

When she mounted the stage in a dress with high slash and boots, she delivered back-to-back bangers to thrill patrons

Fans have populated the comments section of a post by Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku with encomiums

Singer Wendy Shay stole the limelight at the Planning and Plotting concert with rapper Medikal when she took over the microphone and mounted the stage.

The acclaimed singer appeared at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Saturday, December 16, to rock the stage and thrill patrons with her popular songs.

Wendy Shay thrills fans at Medikal's Planning and Plotting concert. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Wearing a black dress with a high slash, she boosted her height in thick boots, looking eye-catching.

The singer, who has had a prosperous music career thanks to her label and hit songs, gave fans their time's worth. Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku posted videos of the electrifying and energy-filled performances of Wendy Shay and other artistes.

Watch the performance of Wendy Shay below:

How peeps reacted to the video of Wendy Shay

Reactions trailed the singer's performance, who showed maximum skin in the video.

Mo_st.p indicated:

I luv her.

Gloriaantwiboasiako4553 posted:

My girl.

Buabeng._junior said:

This be madddddd.

LoveNashun observed.

So beautful. My love.

Funny_videos_ghana indicated:

Wendy is a performer. Shay Gang to the whole wiase.

Odehye3ba_agyarkoh indicated:

Why is she always running?

Samyonna gushed:

Always lovely Shay.

Gallant_tissly commented:

Dis yansh.

