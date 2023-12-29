The first day of the Afrofuture Culture and Music Festival ended with a two-day concert on December 28th and 29th 2023, at the El Wak Sports Stadium

Ghanaian musicians Samini, Efya, and Black Sherif mounted the stage and gave ravers a run for their money, as well as Nigerian musicians Crayon and Odumodublvck

Ghana's biggest culture and music festival, Afrofuture was fireworks as MCs from the diaspora, musicians from Ghana and Nigeria, as well as DJs stormed the stage to entertain ravers.

Afrofuture day one videos

Afrofuture concert kicked off on December 29, 2023, at the El Wak Sports Stadium and videos showed thousands of ravers throng the venue to party.

The first day saw Ghanaian musicians Black Sherif, Samini, and Efya take up the stage with their electrifying performance as they got many ravers both from Ghana and abroad jumping and singing their songs.

Nigerian musicians Crayon and Odumodublvck got many entertained with their back to back hits and viral songs.

Below are videos from the first day of the Afrofuture Culture and Music Festival

Below is the lineup for Day 1 and Day 2.

Efya mesmerised fans with her soothing voice

Ghanaian singer Efya mesmerised thousands of ravers with her soothing and powerful vocals at Afrofuture. She performed some of her old-time hit songs and new songs which are currently making waves in the country and abroad.

Below is a video of Efya's exceptional performance at Afrofuture.

Samini's performance at Afrofuture

Ghanaian musician Samini mounted the stage with his live band and got many ravers jumping and singing his songs word for word. His electrifying energy filled the stadium and set it ablaze.

Below are excerpts from Samini's performance at Afrofuture.

Crayon's performance at Afrofuture

Nigerian musician Crayon performed his viral hit songs on one of the biggest stages in Ghana, and this got many people dancing and having a great time.

Below are videos of Crayon's performance at Afrofuture.

Odumodublvck performs at Afrofuture

Nigerian rapper and singer Odumodublvck turned the El Wak Sports Stadium upside down with his exceptional performance at Afrofuture.

Below are videos of Odumodublvck's performance at Afrofuture.

Black Sherif's performance at Afrofuture

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif thrilled many with his songs which energised the crowd and lit up the atmosphere in the stadium.

