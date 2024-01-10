Rapper Black Sherif was all smiles when he arrived to a surprise at the residence of dancehall musician Stonebwoy in a video that has surfaced online

Blacko, who turned 22 on January 9, 2024, was in a joyous mood as he grabbed the bottle of champagne Stonebwoy popped for him

The video melted the hearts of many of their fans as they admired their bromance

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy surprised rapper Black Sherif on his 22nd birthday in a lovely video that has warmed the hearts of many fans on social media.

Black Sherif at Stonebwoy's residence. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy celebrates Black Sherif on his 22nd birthday

The surprise took place at Stonebwoy's residence. In the video, Black Sherif arrived at the Bhim Leader's home and was immediately given a grand welcome.

Stonebwoy and other guests in his home began to sing the Happy Birthday theme song at the top of their voices and in tune.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The More of You crooner grabbed a bottle of champagne from the table and popped amidst loud cheers and singing.

He then handed the bottle to Blacko and he before he started drinking its content, he said he was not going to share it with anyone.

Video of Black Sherif being celebrated by Stonebwoy on his 22nd birthday.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired the friendship between Stonebwoy and Black Sherif. Below are some of the reactions:

ghn9jagossip said:

Stonebwoy the Messiah of Gh music, very respected musician.

korkor_the_commentor said:

Wow that's so thoughtful of him..i like how they relate to each other

one_major_11 said:

So Blacko dey take alcohol hmmm one muslim brother gone

1realdjan2 said:

The last part tear me “this one ano Dey give anybody ooo”

obinadze said:

I just can't believe Blacko is 22 eeiiish. Happy birthday to him

charityosei52 said:

Happy blessed birthday Blacko long life prosperity happiness love and good health ♥️

kleensl8 said:

Things we love to see

king__sela said:

THESE ARE THE THINGS WE LOVE TO SEE

Black Sherif cuts giant cake with sword at his 22nd birthday party

YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Black Sherif's stunning giant birthday cake presented to him by Infinix on his 22nd birthday have awed Ghanaians.

Together with friends, well-wishers and representatives of Infinix, the 'Oh No' crooner cut his music-themed fondant cake with a sword.

Many people applauded the baker, while others commented on the actions of entrepreneur Smallgod during the cake-cutting session.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh