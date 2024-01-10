Stonebwoy Surprises Black Sherif On His 22nd Birthday, Pops Champagne And Sings For Him In Video
- Rapper Black Sherif was all smiles when he arrived to a surprise at the residence of dancehall musician Stonebwoy in a video that has surfaced online
- Blacko, who turned 22 on January 9, 2024, was in a joyous mood as he grabbed the bottle of champagne Stonebwoy popped for him
- The video melted the hearts of many of their fans as they admired their bromance
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Dancehall musician Stonebwoy surprised rapper Black Sherif on his 22nd birthday in a lovely video that has warmed the hearts of many fans on social media.
Stonebwoy celebrates Black Sherif on his 22nd birthday
The surprise took place at Stonebwoy's residence. In the video, Black Sherif arrived at the Bhim Leader's home and was immediately given a grand welcome.
Stonebwoy and other guests in his home began to sing the Happy Birthday theme song at the top of their voices and in tune.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The More of You crooner grabbed a bottle of champagne from the table and popped amidst loud cheers and singing.
He then handed the bottle to Blacko and he before he started drinking its content, he said he was not going to share it with anyone.
Video of Black Sherif being celebrated by Stonebwoy on his 22nd birthday.
Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the video
The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they admired the friendship between Stonebwoy and Black Sherif. Below are some of the reactions:
ghn9jagossip said:
Black Sherif cuts giant cake with a sword at his 22nd birthday party, many applaud baker for her creativity
Stonebwoy the Messiah of Gh music, very respected musician.
korkor_the_commentor said:
Wow that's so thoughtful of him..i like how they relate to each other
one_major_11 said:
So Blacko dey take alcohol hmmm one muslim brother gone
1realdjan2 said:
The last part tear me “this one ano Dey give anybody ooo”
obinadze said:
I just can't believe Blacko is 22 eeiiish. Happy birthday to him
charityosei52 said:
Happy blessed birthday Blacko long life prosperity happiness love and good health ♥️
kleensl8 said:
Things we love to see
king__sela said:
THESE ARE THE THINGS WE LOVE TO SEE
Black Sherif cuts giant cake with sword at his 22nd birthday party
YEN.com.gh reported that videos of Black Sherif's stunning giant birthday cake presented to him by Infinix on his 22nd birthday have awed Ghanaians.
Together with friends, well-wishers and representatives of Infinix, the 'Oh No' crooner cut his music-themed fondant cake with a sword.
Many people applauded the baker, while others commented on the actions of entrepreneur Smallgod during the cake-cutting session.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh