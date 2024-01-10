Black Sherif sent out package on his birthday to his friends who have been an influential part in his music journey

The package included a message on a card, a bottle of champagne and a black cake that matched the theme of his new song 9 that was also released on the same day as his birthday, Janaury 9, 2024

Many of them shared pictures on their social media pages to celebrate the Oh No crooner

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif marked his birthday on January 9, 2024, and he gifted cake and champagne to his friends to celebrate.

Black Sherif gifts cake and champagne to his friends on his birthday

Normally birthday celebrants expect birthday presents from friends and well-wishers, however, it was the opposite on Black Sherif's birthday.

He decided to send a cake and champagne to his friends and the media who have played a crucial role in his music journey to becoming an international music icon.

The cake matched the theme of his new song January 9th, which was also released on his birthday. It was black, and it had the number 9 boldly written on it in white, with white flowers used to design it. To show his appreciation, the Simmer Down crooner wrote a heartfelt message on the card.

Many of his friends and supporters including Zionfelix, Kalyjay, Kwadwo Sheldon, Sika Official and many others took to social media to share pictures of the package and to also celebrate him.

Below are some of the lovely packages Black Sherif sent out:

"They claim I worship the devil": Emotional Black addresses Illuminati rumours

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif dropped a touching song on his 22nd birthday, talking about his struggles and the burden on his shoulders.

In the Janaury 9th song, the Kweku the Traveller crooner also addressed rumours being peddled that he had sold his soul to the devil.

The smashing hit song touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who could relate to the lyrics of the song as they took to social media to praised Black Sherif's artistry.

