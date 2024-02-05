Ghanaian music producer Sammy Soso has gone viral after the song, Water, he produced for South African musician Tyla bagged a Grammy at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Many Ghanaians have taken it as a win for the country despite no Ghanaian musician getting nominated for the prestigious award

Sammy Soso has also worked with international musicians such as Wizkid, Omah Lay and many others

Ghanaian music producer Sammy Soso went viral on social media after it came to light that he produced South African musician Tyla's Grammy award-winning song Water.

Ghanaian producer Sammy Soso and Grammy-award-winning South African singer Tyla in photos. Image Credit: @sammy_soso and @tyla

Sammy Soso puts Ghana on the map after Tyla won a Grammy for Water

Sammy Soso is a music producer, songwriter, engineer, and DJ, and his impressive career trajectory has left many in awe.

This comes after he was credited as the producer for Tyla's Grammy award-winning song Water, a song that took the world by storm.

The works of Sammy Soso

Sammy Soso has worked with P2J on Nigerian musician Wizkid's album Made In Lagos, contributing to songs such as Sweet One and Grace.

The duo extended their collaboration on Wizkid's latest album, More Love, Less Ego, featuring notable songs like Bad To Me, Everyday, and Flower Pads.

Sammy Soso has also worked with artistes like Nigeria's Omah Lay and the English hip-hop duo from Nottingham, Young T & Bugsey, among others.

Ghanaians reacted to the news of Sammy Soso being the mastermind behind the Grammy award-winning song Water by Tyla

Many Ghanaians in the comment section hailed Sammy Soso. They noted that although a Ghanaian musician did not win at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, South Africa's Tyla's win is still a win for Ghana.

berlamundi said:

Then it's a win for Ghana, too. We have the men

glendycobb_ said:

Splendid!!! congratulations @sammy_soso

youngpoku said:

It’s always the GH producers, behind the bangers.

lomwechic_ said:

Its a win for our SA n our brother Ghana

akosua7 said:

Great post!! Ghanaian music/ art form or Ghanaians are generally in the foundation of most hits/ sound from Africa.

lila.wavy_ said:

Silent excellence that’s Ghanaians for you. Congrats ❤️

sonofachee said:

I knew she touched Ghana too.. what are we doing right in Ghana that our brothers and sisters from other countries are touching here to explode … there is something on this land that we all have to tap in.

