South African singer Tyla has been spotted in Accra, Ghana, having fun

The popular singer was in the country to relax at the beach and enjoy nature

Netizens are excited to see her in Ghana as they drooled over her beauty

South African singer and model Tyla has been spotted in Accra, Ghana, catching the breeze and enjoying herself.

The singer, who is known for her viral hit song Water, came for a vacation in Accra, Ghana, to spend time in nature and explore the Ghanaian culture.

South African singer Tyla spotted in Accra Photo Credit:@tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla comes to Ghana

In the videos seen online, Tyla took a tour of the entire city of Accra. She hopped on a motorcycle for a ride around the most popular places. She wore a simple bralette and shorts as she sat on the motorbike.

The Water crooner also stopped at a few coconut joints to enjoy the fruit juice before heading to the beach to relax. She wore a yellow top with red underwear at the beach.

See the video below:

Tyla is currently a chart-topping singer after her song Water went viral on TikTok, prompting the song to gain massive attention from the world. It reached number one on the Billboard Mainstream RnB/HipHop Airplay Chart.

Water also reached number one in New Zealand and top 10 in Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ireland, Sweden and the US, where Tyla became the youngest-ever South African and the first South African soloist in 55 years to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by netizens under the post.

maleeka.berry said:

The okada guy enjoy pass metro

geraldo.360 said:

Rella

ashtongyamfi said:

I love this

Mercykruz added:

I love you Tyla

vanessap said:

I would love to meet you

