Ghanaian musician King Promise and British rapper Skepta were spotted in the studio, and this excited many of their fans

The video captured in the studio got many of their fans anticipating that they were working on a possible song or project

Many hailed King Promise for spreading his music internationally

Ghanaian singer King Promise and British rapper Skepta have teased their fans with a music collaboration after a video surfaced on social media.

King Promise and Skepta in photos. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise and @skepta

Source: Instagram

King Promise and Skepta tease fans about a collaboration

In the viral video, King Promise was spotted in the studio with Skepta. They were seen giving each other s manly hug and a warm welcome into the studio.

The video got many of their fans suspecting that they were working on a music project, considering the setting they found themselves.

Video of King Promise in the studio with UK rapper Skepta.

Reactions to the video of King Promise at the studio with Skepta

Many people were excited for King Promise as he expanded his music craft to the UK by working on a song with British rapper Skepta.

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

trevorszn4real said:

King promise needs other artists to blow wow

da_dollargram911 said:

King promise is clear than Shatta wale. Stop playing

ernesttwum6 said:

Ayee

yawgyamfiofficial said:

Fire ❤

"GH to the world": King Promise and Camidoh perform at the MOBO Awards

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musicians King Promise and Camidoh were billed to perform at the 2024 MOBO Awards on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Each artiste performed their monster hits, Terminator and Sugarcane remix, respectfully and got incredible reactions from the audience present.

The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in music of black origin.

King Promise hangs out with Osimhen, Dede Ayew and others in Côte d'Ivoire

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer King Promise met famous Ghanaian and Nigerian footballers at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) happening in Côte d'Ivoire.

He met Nigerian striker Victor James Osimhen, the Black Stars' Captain, André Ayew, Salis Abdul Samed and Majeed Ashimeru. The video has melted the hearts of many

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh