Ghanaian rapper Gambo met American rapper Snoop Dogg at an event in California, in the US

They took photos on the black carpet, and later on, Gambo was seen teaching Snoop Dogg Twi as he hinted at visiting Ghana

Many people hailed Gambo for taking the initiative to meet A-list musicians across the globe

Ghanaian musician Gambo met American rapper Snoop Dogg at an event in the US, and a video of them hanging out has gone viral on social media.

Gambo meets Snoop Dogg in the US

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Gambo and Snoop Dogg were captured taking pictures on the black carpet at the All African Global Affair in Los Angeles, California in the US.

The American rapper hinted at visiting Ghana as he mentioned the country's name several times in the video while Gambo recorded a selfie video.

The Ghanaian rapper used the opportunity to teach the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' crooner some Asante Twi. Gambo showed Snoop Dogg how to mention Akwaaba, which means Welcome in Twi.

Video of Gambo hanging out with Snoop Dogg in LA, in the US.

Reactions to the video of Gambo hanging out with Snoop Dogg

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they applauded Gambo for taking the initiative to meet other A-list musicians from across the globe.

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaians

amgdeuces_ironboy said:

Gambo is really pushing hard in any way possible, but Ghanaians no wan support am. It’s sad ..keep going hard G!

westside_66_6 said:

Ghanaians no dey like Gambo koraa why he dey try thou.

myfist said:

Michael Blackson pushing Homie Gambo..big up

figo_phones said:

I PRAYED THIS GUY BLOW COS HE DEY PUSHED HIMSELF!!!!!

nanaboat81 said:

Gambo to the whole world

konkonsa_247 said:

Make he nor come HE GO MAKE WEEEEED SHORT FOR Ashiaman

stoneypapaa said:

Let go Ghana bigups to Mic Blackson

subno_ble said:

Snoop Eno be him way talk say he no go smoke again. What dey e hand

