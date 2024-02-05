Rapper Sarkodie got many people excited when he supported the music craft of viral internet sensation Safo Newman

The Otan crooner was spotted in the club jamming to an amapiano version of Safo Newman's Akokoa with his friends

Many pleaded with Sarkodie to record a verse for the viral song to promote it further

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie shared a video of himself jamming to viral internet sensation Safo Newman's Akokoa inside a club.

Sarkodie jams to Safo Newman's Akokoa inside a club

In the video, Sarkodie was spotted in a club with friends as they partied hard late into the night. While partying, an amapiano version of Safo Newman's viral song Akokoa was played in the club by the DJ.

Sarkodie was seen singing the song word for word while dancing majestically at his table section in the club.

The video was shared on the Otan crooner's Instagram stories, and it was screen recorded and shared on Pulse Ghana's social media platform.

Video of Sarkodie jamming to Safo Newman's Akokoa in the club.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Sarkodie partying hard to Safo Newman's Akokoa

Many people in the comments applauded Sarkodie for promoting Safo Newman's song by making a video of himself jamming to it and sharing it online.

Others also pleaded with him to record a verse for the song to promote it further.

lxmxnt.la_ said:

Do you even think this song deserves this hype

yetiralphyeti said:

Sarkodie knows this song no bi competition so he go hype am well so we go say he dey put boys on

ksarfo_ababio said:

I'm surprised I knew it was Sarkodie just by looking at the watch

kay_dinar_ said:

Good in promoting the young ones

shine_richy said:

Very catchy song

_sadboy.godson said:

this song koraa dey trendey

hayfordmawutor said:

His voice is needed on the song

mr_monnet said:

Landlord is really a landlord

adwoa_shil said:

They guy deserves to be helped

Safo Newman says he does not plan to feature Sarkodie on Akokoa

YEN.com.gh reported that viral music sensation Safo Newman said he does not intend to feature any musician on his viral hit song, Akokoa.

He said that although he had received offers from other Ghanaian musicians, he wanted to keep the song in its pure state.

His decision sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians, most believing the collaboration would boost his music career.

