Stonebwoy's children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, celerbated him in a special way

His daughter played the piano while singing a song alongside her brother as they dedicated to him

The video melted many hearts online as they admired Catherine Jidula's talent

Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla, the children of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, celebrated their father's 36th birthday by dedicating a song to him.

Stonebwoy and his kids. Image Credit: @jidulaxii and @janam.ljr

Stonebwoy's children write a touching song for him on his birthday

To celebrate their celebrity father, Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Jidula Satekla played the Happy Birthday theme song on the piano while singing along with her brother L Janam Joachim Satekla.

They then sang another song which they dedicated to their dear father, who turned 36 on March 5, 2024.

Below is a lovely video of Stonebwoy's kids dedicating a song to him on his 36th birthday.

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy's kids celebrating him on his birthday

The video melted the hearts of many as they admired how talented Catherine Jidula Satekla is when it came to playing the piano.

Many others dropped beautiful messages to the Gidigba crooner as he turned 36.

@Darlington1Gh said:

Beautiful . Happy birthday legend

@bachelorxx said:

She's got a good foundation. That's very beautiful ❤️

@BurnitonMSG said:

Their contract is ready. Signing them to Burniton Music Group

@edemgabby said:

This is beautiful.

@Abena_Lacey said:

Beautiful

@OriafoBaba said:

When a family is blessed, you don't need hard times to know....this is classic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Stone and Dr Louisa is a book people need to study

@Philipsemaxah_ said:

How we (kids) are raised at times helps our future. Just look at this.

Below is the video shared on Stonebwoy's wife X account, @drlouisa_s.

