DJ and musician DJ Azonto has disclosed that rapper Medikal billed him to perform at his upcoming concert at Indigo at The O2

He said that he and Medikal agreed on £100,000 (GH¢1,673,316.31), and a down payment of £80,000 (GH¢1,338,653.05) has already been paid

The video caused a stir on social media as many people wondered whether what DJ Azonto said was the truth

Controversial DJ and musician DJ Azonto revealed that rapper Medikal booked him for his upcoming concert at Indigo at The O2 on May 3, 2024.

DJ Azonto (left) and Medikal (right) in photos. Image Credit: @djazontorollsroyce and @amgmedikal

DJ Azonto discloses the amount Medikal booked him for

In an exclusive interview with Dr Prekese on Onua FM's Efie Ne Fie on Facebook, DJ Azonto bragged about being billed as one of the performers for Medikal's concert in London at the Indigo at The O2.

He added that per the terms of the contract, both parties agreed on £100,000 (GH¢1,673,316.31), and that has already received £80,000 (GH¢1,338,653.05) as a down payment.

The Fa No Fom hitmaker stated that the remaining balance of £20,000 would be settled after his performance at the concert.

“Can Medikal have the show without me? Have you seen any father who eats and does not feed his sons? I have received pounds from Medikal, you will see me live in London. Medikal has paid and billed me," DJ Azonto said in the video.

Below is a video of DJ Azonto alleging that Medikla paid him £100,000 to perform at his concert at Indigo at the O2.

Reactions to the video

Below are the reactions to the video of DJ Azonto alleging that Medikal paid him to perform at his concert at Indigo at the O2:

brandyberth2112 said:

lol How much is Medical getting paid himself????

gentle_rasta_gh said:

How much medikal will pay king Sark ?

matthewmensah said:

He should be glad if it was Cedis

phillymaame said:

Yoo, he should have kept that to himself

anthem_jnr said:

He is just coming to embarrass himself k3k3

realprinc said:

Who is he telling this story

