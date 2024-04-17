Musician Gyakie opened up about tomboyish fashion style during an interview on TV3's New Day with media personality Berla Mundi

She stated that the reason she dresses that way is because she wants always to feel comfortable

One fan encouraged the star musician to continue being herself

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Gyakie has opened up about why she rocks boyish outfits despite being a female.

Gyakie slaying in photos. Image Credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Gyakie speaks about her fashion style

During an interview on TV3's New Day show, co-host Berla Mundi asked Gyakie what inspired her looks because she feels she dresses like a tomboy.

In Gyakie's reply, she said she prioritises comfortability when choosing an outfit.

"I always like to be comfortable. I think that boys are very comfortable in their clothes," she said.

The Something hitmaker further stated that there are some occasions when she gives off girly vibes by dressing more feminine. However, she cannot breathe in her outfit in most cases due to the tight corset.

"I wear what I feel good in. I do not want to be fidgeting when I move around."

The multiple award-winning singer said that in her closet, one would never find any pink clothes, which, according to her, are too princessy.

Below is a video of Gyakie speaking about her fashion style.

Reactions to the interview about Gyakie speaking about her fashion style

One person who commented on the post encouraged Gyakie to continue being herself since that was the right way.

Below is the comment:

precious_gyamfi_yeboah said:

Like that, it is good to be yourself.

Fans talk about Gyakie's mum's shoes in Class 3 old photo on Awards Day

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Gyakie shared an old picture of herself receiving an award in class at Mizpah International School.

Sharing a background story, she said she looked unbothered in the photo because she wanted to play with her friends and that the award meant the world to her mother, hence the reason she was all smiles.

The old photo caused a stir as many people talked about her mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong's, shoes on that special day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh