Highlife legend Nana Acheampong has cleared the air on rumours that he has issues with one of his daughters, Sheila Acheampong, who is also into music

The rumours went viral after a video of the Highlife great seemingly avoiding talking about Sheila during an interview with Zionfelix emerged online

However, according to Acheampong, there is no problem between him and Sheila, but he would rather their privacy be respected

Veteran Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong has addressed speculations surrounding his relationship with his daughter, Sheila Acheampong.

In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the Burger Highlife great denied any underlying issues between him and his daughter.

Rumours of issues between Nana Acheampong and his daughter

Speculations became rife on social media that Nana Acheampong, the father of singer Gyakie, was not on good terms with his daughter Sheila.

The speculations started after the Highlife legend was captured making a hand signal during an interview with ZionFelix. He seemed to be signalling the blogger to move on from the subject of Sheila.

This gesture fueled assumptions among Ghanaian social media users, who questioned why Nana Acheampong appeared reluctant to discuss his other daughter, who, like Gyakie, is also pursuing a music career.

Nana Acheampong says there is no problem

But speaking with Nana Romeo, the veteran musician dismissed the rumours, stating that he and his daughter had no problem.

Nana Acheampong emphasized that some matters are private, and whatever is said could be misinterpreted on social media. He expressed bewilderment at the attention given to his hand signal, which he insisted carried no deeper meaning.

"Why are people making a case out of my hand signal, which meant nothing?" the popular musician wondered.

