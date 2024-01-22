Sweet Adjeley, a renowned food content creator and YouTuber, showcased her impressive dance moves to King Promise's song "Terminator," surprising netizens who primarily know her for her culinary skills.

In a video on social media, she danced with joy and sang along at an event, wearing a long dress made of white lace fabric and maintaining her signature smile.

Fans expressed their admiration for her multifaceted talents, appreciating her ability to seamlessly transition from cooking to dancing.

Popular food content creator and YouTuber, Sweet Adjeley has showed that she only does not have great culinary skills but also has some amazing dance moves.

Netizens were impressed with her beautiful moves to King Promise’s popular song Terminator.

In the video on social media, Sweet Adjeley was at an event where Terminator was played and she decided to dance to the viral challenge.

Sweet Adjeley through her dance moves showed she has other talent other than her cooking skills Photo credit: Sweet Adjeley

Source: Facebook

Sweet Adjeley moves to Terminator

In the video, Sweet Adjeley danced as she sung along to King Promise’s ‘Terminator’.

She wore her signature smile, as she danced in a long dress sewn from white lace fabric.

Many were shocked to see her dance since Sweet Adjeley is known for her culinary skills.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Sweet Adjeley for dancing flawlessly

Several netizens praised the Ghanaian Youtuber for showing that she is not all about cooking but has other skills.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

Dupsy Sevens said

Sweet Adjeley you are so beautiful and a delight to watch. The last time l made one of your recipes one of my sons said’ please drop a comment under the video if you tried this” errrrr l nearly collapsed . The boy inmates your voice too…mummy make Sweet Agjeley today please! Enjoy yourself Jare!

Dor Dear wrote:

Not only cooking, you are best in this too. You have brighten my morning.

Agnes Bedford said:

Wow, Sweet Adjeley you are good dancer, I like your moves

Benedicta Agyemang wrote:

Sweet Adjeley you are looking amazing awwwww. You are blessed and highly favoured

Abenaa Fosuaa said:

Give them mummy

Faila's Cook-a-thon: Sweet Adjeley flies to Ghana, heads to Tamale to support Ghanaian chef

Earlier, Sweet Adjeley, flew from New Jersey to Ghana to support Faila Abdul-Razak's cook-a-thon, aiming for a Guinness World Record.

Netizens were impressed by Sweet Adjeley's commitment to this historic moment for the Ghanaian culinary industry.

Faila planed to conclude her record-breaking attempt in Tamale, after 227 hours of continuous cooking, marking a significant achievement in her culinary journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh