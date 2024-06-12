Mr Drew has responded to Michael Jackson comparisons made by a fan on social media following his performance at TGMA24

The singer, responding to the fan on social media, made it known that he is yet to reach Michael Jackson’s level of success and recognition

Mr Drew's response sparked several reactions from social media users

Ghanaian singer Mr Drew has responded to a fan’s claim that he can be compared to Michael Jackson after his performance at TGMA24.

Mr Drew replies fan over Michael Jackson comparison

Mr Drew, in a post, pleaded with the fan to stop making such comparisons because he is nowhere close to Michael Jackson’s incredible accomplishments in music.

In response to the fan’s comparison, he wrote:

“This one di3 I beg you”.

Below is Mr. Drew's response to the fan:

Social media users react to Mr Drew’s response to fan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users who responded to the singer’s response.

@Vinzkhid_vhibez commented:

“I remember MTN hitmaker final ❤️ You were second because you leave the Mic and dance!!! But here you are Bigger than yesterday and repeating it over and over and getting Bigger and Bigger”

@jephery_minkis commented:

“Let’s be honest best performance of the night goes to you. Solid 10/10

@QuaoIbrahim commented:

“Drew will forever be my best of best artiste. This is artistic brilliance and impressively sensational! Mad!!! Timing, body moves and flow❤️”

@NanaParable commented:

"I watch MJ's performance every day and I can boldly tell you that Anninor's view is true. The only difference between MJ and you is technology."

@EricHauley commented:

"Boss ur performance was top top mak no one lie u.u really did ur thangwas amaazing"

@Diecey commented:

"Oh, but even if you no dey sit kwraaa, you dey around the table. "

Mr Drew’s electrifying performance at TGMA24

