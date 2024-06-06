Mr Drew, in an interview, has expressed his disappointment for not winning the Collaboration Of The Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The singer stated that his song "Case" was worthy of winning the award as it was the biggest song in that category

Mr Drew's comments have gathered mixed reactions from social media users who chanced on the interview

Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew has shared his thoughts on the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) event that took place on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Mr Drew expresses disappointment for not winning award

Speaking in an interview on 3Music TV, Mr Drew stated that he was disappointed for not winning the Collaboration of the Year award at TGMA24.

He explained that he deserved to win the award ahead of eventual winner, KiDi because his song "Case" was the biggest song in that category.

He said,

"I was disappointed for not winning the award. No song was bigger or impactful than Case in that category. To feature an artiste that nobody knew and for the song to become that big and change both artistes' lives is that impact we are looking for. Isn't that what the collaboration means? It didn't make sense to me."

Mr Drew added that he has no ill feelings towards KiDi for winning the award ahead of him even though he feels the decision does not make sense.

Social media users react to Mr Drew's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Mr Drew's comments.

@soul_winar commented:

"Case was a good song however liquor was better. Liquor’s production was even way better than case. I love the fact that case brought out a new talent. But truth be told… liquor was better. Liquor winning over case doesn’t make case a bad song though."

@BABYBOY1_22 commented:

"funny Sakora boy,was your case bigger than Lonely Road ?"

@kojokingzkid commented:

"So why mr. Drew go back to santo that be y he no win that category "

@Billy_ThaGoat

"Talk brother make them know"

@QuarteyQuartz

"Did people vote ️ for you ask yourself that"

Mr Drew's critically acclaimed performance stuns Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mr Drew earned huge praises from Ghanaians for his performance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24).

Mr Drew delivered a captivating performance that struck many fans and became a hot topic after the night.

