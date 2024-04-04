A comparison between YouTube TV vs. DIRECTV: Which is better?

DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV are highly sought-after streaming platforms, offering excellent channel selections with almost similar pricing. When deciding between them for cord-cutting, consider factors such as popularity, price, device compatibility, available channels, unique features, and trial options. Which one is the better option, YouTube TV vs. DIRECTV?

YouTube TV and DIRECTV are popular streaming TV services. Photo: @YouTube, @DIRECTVnews on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Streaming services have become integral to modern entertainment consumption. As consumers increasingly seek flexibility, affordability, and a customisable viewing experience, the comparison between YouTube TV and DIRECTV becomes paramount, highlighting the importance of these services in shaping the future of home entertainment.

YouTube TV vs. DIRECTV

Which is best, DIRETV or YouTube TV? DIRECTV and YouTube TV offer excellent services, ranging from channel selection and pricing to features and user experience. Examining these factors allows you to make informed decisions based on their unique preferences and needs.

YouTube TV vs. DIRECTV stream cost

The pricing for YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream varies depending on various factors. Photo: Jakub Porzycki

Source: UGC

The pricing for YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream can vary depending on location, promotional offers, and channel lineup. That said, YouTube TV is a better option than DIRECTV because it offers a single package with a fixed price, typically including around 100+ channels.

The cost for YouTube TV is around $72.99 per month, but this price may vary slightly based on your location due to local taxes and fees. On the other hand, DIRECTV Stream offers multiple packages with different channel lineups and price points, making it more costly than YouTube TV. The basic package typically starts at around $79.99 per month plus taxes.

For new customers, they are supposed to pay $98.99/mo. for their first 3 months. However, after an introductory period of three months ends, the entertainment plan's monthly fee rises to $79.99, slightly exceeding the cost of YouTube TV's Base Plan.

Furthermore, YouTube TV offers its Spanish plan at a lower rate than DIRECTV. Therefore, taking YouTube TV instead of DIRECTV will save you an estimated $7 monthly. Still, regarding pricing, cancellation of your YouTube TV subscription incurs no additional charges, allowing flexibility.

YouTube TV vs DIRECTV stream features

DIRECTV Steam and YouTube TV ensure you stay connected with your community's news and sports. Photo: Rafael Henrique

Source: UGC

When you look at the stream features, it is important to consider factors such as channel lineup, cloud DVR capabilities, simultaneous streams, supported devices, and any additional perks or premium content each service offers.

YouTube TV features

YouTube TV offers simple plans: The Base Plan at $72.99 and the Spanish Plan at $34.99 monthly. The Base Plan gives you 100-plus channels, including popular networks like ABC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN. It also has sports channels like NFL Network, ESPNU, TNT, and NBA TV. You can also add optional networks like NFL RedZone and beIN SPORTS.

Like DIRECTV Stream, you can add HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ to your YouTube TV plan or opt for HBO Max instead of the HBO channel. Local sports enthusiasts will enjoy a robust lineup of local networks, ensuring you stay connected with your community's news and sports.

DIRECTV Stream features

DIRECTV stream has four plans, each with more channels than the last. The Entertainment package costs $79.99 monthly for the first three months, offering 75-plus channels, including ESPN and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The Óptimo Más plan at the same price gives Spanish-speaking households 100-plus channels like ESPN Deportes.

On the other hand, the Choice plan starts at $108.99 per month for the first three months and offers 105+ channels, including Big Ten Network and NBA TV. The Ultimate plan at $119.99 monthly (for the first three months) includes even more networks like Fox Sports 2 and NHL Network.

The Premier plan, costing $164.99 monthly for the first three months, offers 150+ channels, including HBO Family and SHOWTIME networks. Despite being one of the most expensive streaming services, it provides extensive content.

What are the negatives of YouTube TV?

Poor internet can interrupt streaming on YouTube TV. Photo: Jakub Porzycki

Source: Getty Images

YouTube TV may be the best option for viewership right now. However, it also has numerous downsides, as follows:

YouTube TV has a history of price hikes, reducing its value for early subscribers. Rising fees may make YouTube TV less affordable for some users, prompting them to seek cheaper alternatives.

YouTube TV offers fewer channels than traditional cable or satellite TV, potentially lacking niche or regional options. Unlike cable or satellite providers with extensive channel packages, YouTube TV's options are fixed and may not suit all viewer preferences.

YouTube TV's availability is restricted to certain regions, limiting access for users worldwide.

Stable internet is crucial for uninterrupted streaming on YouTube TV, posing issues for those in areas with poor connectivity.

YouTube TV may not be available on all devices, causing inconvenience for users who prefer unsupported platforms.

Although a paid service, YouTube TV includes ads, frustrating some subscribers.

Licensing agreements may result in blackouts or restrictions on certain content, disappointing users.

Streaming in HD on YouTube TV consumes significant data, potentially leading to additional charges for users with limited data plans.

Is it worth switching to YouTube TV?

For several reasons, switching to YouTube TV appears to be a favourable option compared to DIRECTV Stream. YouTube TV offers a single, fixed-price package with a comprehensive channel lineup, including popular networks and sports channels.

Additionally, YouTube TV provides flexibility with no extra charges for cancellation, unlike DIRECTV Stream, which incurs termination fees. Regarding features, YouTube TV offers robust options, including various channels, cloud DVR capabilities, and support for simultaneous streams.

However, it's essential to consider the downsides of YouTube TV; ultimately, whether it's worth switching to YouTube TV depends on individual preferences and priorities regarding channel selection, pricing, and user experience.

Is there anything better than YouTube TV?

There are several other streaming TV services, including Hulu TV. Photo: Chesnot

Source: Getty Images

Whether something is better than YouTube TV depends on individual preferences, needs, and priorities. Several other streaming TV services are available, each with strengths and weaknesses. Some alternatives to consider include:

Hulu TV

Hulu offers live TV channels along with access to Hulu's extensive on-demand library. YouTube TV is priced at $72.99 per month, occasionally offering deals. Hulu with Live TV's cheapest option is currently $76.99 per month.

Sling TV

Provides customisable channel packages, allowing users to tailor their subscriptions to their preferences. Sling TV reported over 2 million subscribers in America for the third quarter of 2023. It offers customisable channel selection but can result in higher costs with additional channel packages

FuboTV

FuboTV is a lesser-known streaming service than rivals Hulu With Live TV in channel selection. It gives subscribers access to the live stream of at least 187 channels with its Pro Tier. It offers a free, seven-day trial. After that, pricing for the basic package is $79.99 monthly.

Which is better, DirecTV or YouTube TV?

It depends on individual preferences. However, YouTube TV offers more services and channel lineups with a lower fee than DIRECTV.

Is there anything better than YouTube TV?

Several alternatives, such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV, offer different features and channel selections.

What are the negatives of YouTube TV?

They include limited channel selection, potential price increases, geographic limitations, and internet dependence.

Does the DIRECTV stream have an annual plan?

Similar to other streaming platforms, DIRECTV stream doesn't provide yearly subscriptions. Instead, you pay monthly with the flexibility to cancel anytime.

Are streaming services worth it?

Yes, streaming services are worth the hustle because they provide the same shows as live TV, with some new features. They're often cheaper than regular cable TV.

Does DIRECTV stream have unlimited streams?

You can have unlimited streaming services at home. However, outside the home, you're limited to three concurrent streams.

The comparison between YouTube TV vs. DIRECTV highlights the fierce competition within the streaming industry, reflecting the ongoing evolution of entertainment consumption. However, with the provided data, you can decide on the best service provider you would like to subscribe to.

