Shatta Wale was set to perform at the University of Ghana, Legon, headlining TF hostel's artiste night

His performance, which clashed with Stonebwoy's show, was cancelled by the University's Dean of Students

The show's organisers have issued a statement after the musician blamed Stonebwoy for sabotaging him

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently expressed his frustrations with Stonebwoy, accusing him of sabotaging his show at the University of Ghana.

Both artistes were billed to perform at separate campus shows on the same day. While Stonebwoy's event came off as planned, Shatta Wale's performance was called off by the university's authorities.

Organisers of Shatta Wale's cancelled show speak

A day before the concert, YEN.com.gh chanced on a release from the University of Ghana Dean of Students, calling off Shatta Wale's performance.

The release established that the organisers didn't disclose their plans entirely to the authorities.

Shatta Wale, unsatisfied with the Dean of Students' reasons, went on a ranting spree online, chiding Stonebwoy and accusing him of sabotaging his show.

"Stonebwoy told the school's authorities that he would not perform if my show wasn't cancelled," Shatta Wale established.

A similar situation happened last year when Shatta Wale had to cancel his stadium show to allow Stonebwoy's critically acclaimed Bhim Concert to run.

In a new statement released on Monday, June 10, the organisers, Wave Africa, clarified the issues surrounding the show's cancellation.

The organisers' statement didn't indicate Stonebwoy's role in the show's cancellation. However, they stated that the institution's security forces interrupted their sound and setup, saying they had an order from above.

The organisers have unveiled their plans to consider legal action against the authorities.

Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared a snide remark about Shatta Wale during his recent performance in Legon.

During his performance, Stonebwoy asked the audience to wave their phone lights. He said:

"There's no thief in Limann. Put up your phones. There's no thief artiste. There's no thief guy in Limann."

