Shatta Wale: Organisers Of Cancelled Legon Show Open Up, Prepare To Take Legal Action
- Shatta Wale was set to perform at the University of Ghana, Legon, headlining TF hostel's artiste night
- His performance, which clashed with Stonebwoy's show, was cancelled by the University's Dean of Students
- The show's organisers have issued a statement after the musician blamed Stonebwoy for sabotaging him
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale recently expressed his frustrations with Stonebwoy, accusing him of sabotaging his show at the University of Ghana.
Both artistes were billed to perform at separate campus shows on the same day. While Stonebwoy's event came off as planned, Shatta Wale's performance was called off by the university's authorities.
Organisers of Shatta Wale's cancelled show speak
A day before the concert, YEN.com.gh chanced on a release from the University of Ghana Dean of Students, calling off Shatta Wale's performance.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The release established that the organisers didn't disclose their plans entirely to the authorities.
Shatta Wale, unsatisfied with the Dean of Students' reasons, went on a ranting spree online, chiding Stonebwoy and accusing him of sabotaging his show.
"Stonebwoy told the school's authorities that he would not perform if my show wasn't cancelled," Shatta Wale established.
A similar situation happened last year when Shatta Wale had to cancel his stadium show to allow Stonebwoy's critically acclaimed Bhim Concert to run.
In a new statement released on Monday, June 10, the organisers, Wave Africa, clarified the issues surrounding the show's cancellation.
The organisers' statement didn't indicate Stonebwoy's role in the show's cancellation. However, they stated that the institution's security forces interrupted their sound and setup, saying they had an order from above.
The organisers have unveiled their plans to consider legal action against the authorities.
Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale on stage
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared a snide remark about Shatta Wale during his recent performance in Legon.
During his performance, Stonebwoy asked the audience to wave their phone lights. He said:
"There's no thief in Limann. Put up your phones. There's no thief artiste. There's no thief guy in Limann."
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh