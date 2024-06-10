DKB, in an interview, has hit out at Ghanaian celebrities for their absence at Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor vigil on June 8, 2024

The comedian accused the absent celebrities at the vigil of having ties with the government of Ghana

Yvonne Nelson organised a Dumsor vigil on June 8, 2024, with a small number of celebrities attending

Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has criticised Ghanaians for not showing up to support actress, Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor vigil on Saturday, June 8, 2024, as they did in 2015.

DKB criticises Ghanaian celebrities for not attending the Dumsor vigil

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb at the vigil, DKB accused Ghanaian celebrities who failed to attend the Dumsor vigil, of having ties with members of the government of Ghana.

The comedian alleged that the absent celebrities did not want to offend government officials as it would affect their source of income.

He said,

"We were almost 30. Today, how many are we? It will tell you some people can't bite the hands that feed them. You can understand now that those who claim to be neutral were not neutral in the end but we did it in the past and we are doing it today."

DKB also explained his reasons for attending the vigil, citing the loss of lives due to power outages at hospitals.

He stated,

"It's not only about me. A lady lost her child because of Dumsor. It annoys me when I hear people say the light has been on for 7 years. So what? Shouldn't it be on anymore? We don't celebrate mediocrity."

Watch the video below:

Media personality Nana Romeo disappointed by low turnout at Yvonne Nelson's Dumsor vigil

Meanwhile, media personality, Nana Romeo, on the United Showbiz show, expressed his disappointment over the low attendance at Yvonne Nelson's 'Dumsor' vigil.

According to the media personality, Ghanaians have been hypocritical when it comes to criticizing the Government when it fails to solve issues in the country.

He also called on Ghanaians to be outspoken when it comes to issues confronting the country as their silence will be detrimental to the future of the country.

