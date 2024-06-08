Mr Drew has lamented about his song Case not winning Collaboration Of The Year at the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The musician, in an interview with 3Music, said he felt his song was the bigger hit and made more impact than Kodi's Likor, which featured Stonebwoy

Mr Drew went ahead to express love for Kidi and asked the organizers for an explanation of what informed the decision

Music executive Chris Tsormanah, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, weighed in on the matter, explaining why Kidi won

Popular Ghanaian musician Mr Drew has expressed disappointment over the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards. His song Case, which features Mophty Legacy, was in the running for Collaboration Of The Year but fell short of the win.

In a conversation with 3Music, Mr Drew shared his thoughts on the outcome. He said he believed that his song Case had a more significant impact and was a bigger hit compared to the winning song, 'Likor' by Kidi, which featured Stonebwoy. He argued that he featured an unknown artiste and changed his life with the record.

Despite the setback, Mr Drew maintained a positive outlook. He expressed admiration for Kidi and congratulated him on the win. However, he could not help but question the decision-making process of the awards.

The Case singer sought clarification from the organizers on the criteria used to determine the winner. He asked for an explanation, hoping to understand what factors led to Likor's selection over his song.

Chris Tsormanah gives perspective on the Collaboration Of The Year category

Chris Tsormanah, a seasoned music executive and industry insider, in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, gave some insight on how the Collaboration Of The Year is selected. He said:

Categories like Collaboration Of The Year is a 50/50 affair and can sway anywhere. It is partially determined by the academy and the voters. Kidi winning that category is understandable because he and Stonebwoy have a larger fan base than the other nominees. Fan votes are likely to have swayed in their favour.

Mr Drew sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

agyeiwaaofficial said:

big facts! Case was all over the place, and I still don’t understand how Likor got that award, no shade, though.

amapetal reacted:

Likor b playing in USA parties and shows and radios. Jamaica playing it through. Caribbean playing it all around. Come on

prince_arthur__ said:

It’s true paaaa drew deserve that award because that song was everywhere

How Stonebwoy won Artiste Of The Year

In a related story, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy bagged the ultimate award at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The Ekelebe hitmaker was adjudged the Artist of the Year after winning seven awards as a fellow musician.

King Promise, who was in close competition with him, bagged six awards that night Many people have congratulated the Bhim leader after having a fruitful year in review.

