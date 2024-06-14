Afrobeat superstar King Promise has finally released his much-anticipated album True To Self

The singer held an album listening party that saw his family and a host of industry top generals come in their numbers to support

A video of King Promise's mother singing his song at the event has captured the hearts of netizens

The mother of Ghanaian singer King Promise, known in private life as Gregory Bortey Newman, has garnered massive attention after a video of her at the singer's album listening party surfaced online.

King Promise's mother, Angela Quaye. Photo source: @sammykaymedia Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

King Promise's mother sings his song at his album listening party

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, King Promise's mother, Angela Quaye, is seen singing and jamming to the singer's song at the private event at the Country Club inside Trassacco Valley.

The excited mother sang her son's Perfect Combi song word for word as she posed for the camera and stole the show at the album listening party.

She was in attendance with King Promise's father, Mr. Francis Newman, and a lady presumed to be the singer's sister.

Ms Angela wore a beautiful dress and flawless makeup, highlighting her stunning facial features.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of King Promise's mother singing his song at the album listening party

The video of King Promise's mother has melted the hearts of netizens. YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the video.

@ameyaw112 commented:

"Our moms are always our number one fans."

@xpresslynx_rubber_stamps commented:

"This is d reason why Mother's day will always be bigger than father's day."

@rinie_hairs commented:

"U all see why most of us don’t see why fathers shd be celebrated!!! See the mama!"

@mzz_yaa_reggie commented:

"His mom Is so cute."

@mr__nyarko commented:

"Mum is definitely enjoying more from son than dad."

Smallgod Buys A Copy Of King Promise's Album For GH₵500,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that music entrepreneur Smallgod bought a copy of King Promise's True To Self album for GH₵500,000 at the listening party.

He had to increase his bid by GH₵200,000 to emerge as the historic winner and to acquire a copy of the album for that price.

The event also featured industry players like Killbeatz, Andy Dosty, MC Portfolio, Baba Sadique, Kobby Kyei, Olele Salvador, C-Real and DJ Slim, who were present to support the 5 Star General.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh