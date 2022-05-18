Actor Majid Michel has shared some words of advice for Sarkodie and other Ghanaian musicians

Majid, in a chat with YEN.com.gh, appealed that Sarkodie and other music stars use their talents to influence the youth positively

According to Majid, musicians are not to only tell their life experiences but also project new realities as to where the youth should go

Ace actor Majid Michel has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaian musicians to tailor their songs to shape the country's youth into great leaders.

Majid made the appeal during an interview with YEN.com.gh on Twitter Spaces on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The actor was interacting with Sarkodie who had joined the interview when he made the appeal.

Explaining his point, the actor stated that even though there was nothing wrong with musicians reflecting their experience, it is important for them to project a new reality.

"You may not be the reason young people are fighting each other. You may not be the reason why children are dropping out of school but your music influences the behaviour of people who listen to it.

"You didn't create violence but you can motivate more violence, adverstise violence, glamourize violence and other vices in your music," he said.

He stated that most Ghananian artistes only reflect their experiences without projecting new realities even though that the latter forms part of their core responsibilities

"The artiste has a responsibility to project new realities...Don't just tell me what you are going through, tell me where we need to go," Majid said.

Going further, Majid noted that artistes must rise above the rhythm and rhymes in their music and focus on the content [message] because it is the message which is going to influence the minds of the youth.

"Any artiste who is serious and honestly concerned about the future of the people and especially, the children of the nation they are in has to, above the rhythm and the rhyme of the music, be focused on their content.

What is the message within the sound? Because it is the message that is going to condition and influence the minds of the youth not just the rhythm."

He added that his advice was not to downplay the importance of rhythm to music but artistes must ensure their fine rhythms come with fine messages.

"The rhythm must be nice and attractive but we also need the message to also be attractive. So they [artistes] need to make sure that they are injecting responsible, positive, revolutionary content into the music," he said

Majid Michel Speaks On Legalisation Of 'Wee'

Meanwhile, Majid Michel has waded into the debate surrounding the legalsation of Indian hemp known as 'wee' on local parlance.

According to the actor-turned-pastor, 'wee' was God-made and added he did not really mind if it was legalised.

There has been a growing national debate which stems from a global discourse on the legalisation or otherwise of the plant.

Source: YEN.com.gh