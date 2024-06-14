True To Self: Music Entrepreneur Smallgod Buys A Copy Of King Promise's Album For GH₵500,000
- King Promise has released his much anticipated third studio album, True To Self, after having an amazing year last year
- The 5star General hosted many industry gatekeepers and music lovers to his album listening party and launch
- Aside from the music on the album, the highlight of the night was when Smallgod bought a copy of the album for GH₵500,000
It was a legendary night as King Promise organized many industry top generals and music connoisseurs to the Country Club inside Trassacco Valley for his album-listening party and launch.
The album, True To Self was well received and appreciated by all those present.
The highlight of the night, however, was that Music Entrepreneur Smallgod bought a copy of King Promise's album for half a million Ghana cedis.
Smallgod buys King Promise's Album
As the event was nearing its end, the hostess of the night, AJ Sarpong, held up a copy of King Promise's album for auction. After many swinging bids, Smallgod emerged as the winner of the first copy of the album. He had to up his bid by GH₵200,000 to emerge as the historic winner and owner of a copy of the album for GH₵500,000.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch video below:
Reactions from Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the post
niiamuesq said:
Settings nkoaaa
_.iam_perony said:
Hw3 he no go take the money give am settings
i.mike__ said:
Small God
kvnqmhike said:
BIG NANA
_babyboy600 said:
so just wait and listen erh or?
lila.wavy_ said:
Eii gyankrumah
j.domain_ said:
Eiiii
ponchothis said:
Settings zala
King Promise Releases His Much-Anticipated Third Studio Album
YEN.com.gh reported that weeks after serenading fans with music from his anticipated album, Gregory Bortey Newman, known popularly as King Promise, has finally released his third studio album, True To Self.
The album is a 12-track album that has many international features; Fridayy, Ladipoe, Gabzy, Fave and Shallipoppi
This beautifully curated album is a masterpiece. It comes after the 5-star General had an incredible year last year and promises to make 2024 an even better year for the singer.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Augustine Fenuku Augustine Fenuku has over 5 years of experience in SMM and journalism and serves as the Entertainment Assistant at YEN. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon. Augustine Fenuku has contributed his expertise to many brands. Email: augustine.fenuku@yen.com.gh