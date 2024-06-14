Global site navigation

True To Self: Music Entrepreneur Smallgod Buys A Copy Of King Promise's Album For GH₵500,000
Music

True To Self: Music Entrepreneur Smallgod Buys A Copy Of King Promise's Album For GH₵500,000

by  Augustine Fenuku 2 min read
  • King Promise has released his much anticipated third studio album, True To Self, after having an amazing year last year
  • The 5star General hosted many industry gatekeepers and music lovers to his album listening party and launch
  • Aside from the music on the album, the highlight of the night was when Smallgod bought a copy of the album for GH₵500,000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

It was a legendary night as King Promise organized many industry top generals and music connoisseurs to the Country Club inside Trassacco Valley for his album-listening party and launch.

The album, True To Self was well received and appreciated by all those present.

The highlight of the night, however, was that Music Entrepreneur Smallgod bought a copy of King Promise's album for half a million Ghana cedis.

Smallgod buys a copy of King Promise's album for GH₵500,000
Smallgod (left), Album cover (centre), King Promise (right) Photo Credit: @small_god, @iamkingpromise
Source: Instagram

Smallgod buys King Promise's Album

Read also

King Promise: Afrobeat star releases his much anticipated third studio album

As the event was nearing its end, the hostess of the night, AJ Sarpong, held up a copy of King Promise's album for auction. After many swinging bids, Smallgod emerged as the winner of the first copy of the album. He had to up his bid by GH₵200,000 to emerge as the historic winner and owner of a copy of the album for GH₵500,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch video below:

Reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the post

niiamuesq said:

Settings nkoaaa

_.iam_perony said:

Hw3 he no go take the money give am settings

i.mike__ said:

Small God

kvnqmhike said:

BIG NANA

_babyboy600 said:

so just wait and listen erh or?

lila.wavy_ said:

Eii gyankrumah

j.domain_ said:

Eiiii

ponchothis said:

Settings zala

Read also

Stonebwoy hints at dropping 6th studio album this year, news excites fans

King Promise Releases His Much-Anticipated Third Studio Album

YEN.com.gh reported that weeks after serenading fans with music from his anticipated album, Gregory Bortey Newman, known popularly as King Promise, has finally released his third studio album, True To Self.

The album is a 12-track album that has many international features; Fridayy, Ladipoe, Gabzy, Fave and Shallipoppi

This beautifully curated album is a masterpiece. It comes after the 5-star General had an incredible year last year and promises to make 2024 an even better year for the singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Augustine Fenuku avatar

Augustine Fenuku Augustine Fenuku has over 5 years of experience in SMM and journalism and serves as the Entertainment Assistant at YEN. His academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon. Augustine Fenuku has contributed his expertise to many brands. Email: augustine.fenuku@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel