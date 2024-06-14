King Promise has released his much anticipated third studio album, True To Self, after having an amazing year last year

The 5star General hosted many industry gatekeepers and music lovers to his album listening party and launch

Aside from the music on the album, the highlight of the night was when Smallgod bought a copy of the album for GH₵500,000

It was a legendary night as King Promise organized many industry top generals and music connoisseurs to the Country Club inside Trassacco Valley for his album-listening party and launch.

The album, True To Self was well received and appreciated by all those present.

The highlight of the night, however, was that Music Entrepreneur Smallgod bought a copy of King Promise's album for half a million Ghana cedis.

Smallgod (left), Album cover (centre), King Promise (right) Photo Credit: @small_god, @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

Smallgod buys King Promise's Album

As the event was nearing its end, the hostess of the night, AJ Sarpong, held up a copy of King Promise's album for auction. After many swinging bids, Smallgod emerged as the winner of the first copy of the album. He had to up his bid by GH₵200,000 to emerge as the historic winner and owner of a copy of the album for GH₵500,000.

Watch video below:

Reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians under the post

niiamuesq said:

Settings nkoaaa

_.iam_perony said:

Hw3 he no go take the money give am settings

i.mike__ said:

Small God

kvnqmhike said:

BIG NANA

_babyboy600 said:

so just wait and listen erh or?

lila.wavy_ said:

Eii gyankrumah

j.domain_ said:

Eiiii

ponchothis said:

Settings zala

King Promise Releases His Much-Anticipated Third Studio Album

YEN.com.gh reported that weeks after serenading fans with music from his anticipated album, Gregory Bortey Newman, known popularly as King Promise, has finally released his third studio album, True To Self.

The album is a 12-track album that has many international features; Fridayy, Ladipoe, Gabzy, Fave and Shallipoppi

This beautifully curated album is a masterpiece. It comes after the 5-star General had an incredible year last year and promises to make 2024 an even better year for the singer.

Source: YEN.com.gh