Ceejay Multimedia in partnership with Zylofon TV and Ghanaweb will hold the second edition of the Next Gospel Star 2021.

Second Edition of Gospel Stars

All roads lead to Alisa Hotel this Thursday 30th December 2021 for The Next Gospel Star season 2 grand finale at 5pm prompt.

List of contestants:

Naa, Nexta, Antwi, Becky, Judith, Cosmos and Portia

Prizes are as follows:

1st runner up – ghc 10,000 cash + A trip to Dubai + one year Album recording contract

2nd runner up – ghc 5000 cash

3rd runner up – ghc 3000 cash

First Prize

Competent Judges:

Rev. Thomas Yawson

Minister. Carl Clottey

Dr. Benjamin Amakye Boateng

Ticket Information

Grab your ticket with just 50 Cedis by calling 0207134922 or buy it at the entrance of the event venue ( Alisa Hotel).

Voting details

Dail *365*300# and enter his/her name. Do not forget to increase your votes as many times possible to give your favorite contestant the win.

Channels to watch

Catch us live on Zylofon TV and CeejayTV 5pm. You can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV, Zylofon Multimedia and Ghanaweb or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh

https://fb.watch/abYmAfrBFU/

