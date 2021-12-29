Ceejay TV Holds Second Edition of Next Gospel Star Finale
Ceejay Multimedia in partnership with Zylofon TV and Ghanaweb will hold the second edition of the Next Gospel Star 2021.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
All roads lead to Alisa Hotel this Thursday 30th December 2021 for The Next Gospel Star season 2 grand finale at 5pm prompt.
List of contestants:
Naa, Nexta, Antwi, Becky, Judith, Cosmos and Portia
Prizes are as follows:
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
1st runner up – ghc 10,000 cash + A trip to Dubai + one year Album recording contract
2nd runner up – ghc 5000 cash
3rd runner up – ghc 3000 cash
Competent Judges:
Rev. Thomas Yawson
Minister. Carl Clottey
Dr. Benjamin Amakye Boateng
Ticket Information
Grab your ticket with just 50 Cedis by calling 0207134922 or buy it at the entrance of the event venue ( Alisa Hotel).
Voting details
Dail *365*300# and enter his/her name. Do not forget to increase your votes as many times possible to give your favorite contestant the win.
Channels to watch
Catch us live on Zylofon TV and CeejayTV 5pm. You can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV, Zylofon Multimedia and Ghanaweb or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh
https://fb.watch/abYmAfrBFU/
(Sponsored).
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh