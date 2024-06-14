Afrobeat superstar King Promise has finally released his much-anticipated album True To Self

The album, which is his third studio album, is a 12-track album that has many international features

This beautifully curated album comes after the 5star general had an incredible year last year

After serenading fans with music from his anticipated album weeks ago, Gregory Bortey Newman, known popularly as King Promise, has finally released his third studio album, True To Self.

The album, which is a beautifully curated masterpiece, went live in the early hours of Friday, June 14, 2024.

True To Self is a 12-track album with 8 collaborations which include Sarkodie, OliveTheBoy, Fave, Ladipoe, Lasmid, Shallipopi, Gabzy and Fridayy.

King Promise's Album listening party

Ahead of his album release, King Promise held an album listening party that saw a host of industry top generals come in their numbers to support. The Terminator, who arrived to see the number of people who came out to support him, was overwhelmed and thanked everyone in attendance. Present at the album listening were Killbeatz Andy Dosty, Mc Portfolio, Baba Sadique, Kobby Kyei, Olele Salvador, C-real and Dj Slim, to name a few.

"Thank you, guys, for coming tonight. It was a legendary night and a blessed night. I am proud of the work and happy you guys are here. We go celebrate everything tonight," he said.

King Promise Releases New Music Off His Album

YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise released a new song titled Favourite Story, featuring rapper Sarkodie and budding singer Olive The Boy.

The song is from King Promise's album True To Self, which was released in the early hours of Friday, June 14, 2024.

Upon the release of the new tune, fans on social media expressed their opinions of the song, with the majority of them being positive reviews.

