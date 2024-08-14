Esther Smith has shared details about her relationship with Morris Babyface and how it started

The gospel singer denied rumours that she and the producer were previously romantically linked

Esther Smith's comments gathered reactions from social media users who shared their opinions

Esther Smith has opened up about her music stint in Ghana and personal relationship with songwriter and producer Morris Babyface.

Esther Smith clarifies her relationship with Morris Babyface. Photo source: @EstherSmithGh @MorrisbabyfacGh

Source: Twitter

Esther Smith clarifies relationship with Morris Babyface

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Esther Smith expressed her excitement at holding the two music concerts for her fans in Ghana.

The gospel singer also addressed speculations that she was in a romantic relationship with music producer Morris Babyface, whom she frequently collaborated with during the peak of her success in Ghana.

Esther Smith denied having an affair with Morris Babyface, recounting their background as neighbours in the same community.

She said:

"We used to live in Pankrono estate. I lived in the same neighbourhood as Morris, his brother Roro, and Noble Nketsiah. Roro used to produce every song we recorded, but they were all kids, the same age as my younger sibling."

The singer also shared details of how she began working with Morris Babyface on most of her music projects during her years in Ghana.

She said:

"Morris was a pianist. I started music with him at CCC. We used to record demos together before Roberto took me to Asokwa to record my music at his newly opened recording studio. Morris always knew what I wanted whenever I sent him my songs because we connected well. If you spirit does not align with your sound engineer, your music won't become popular. I consider Morris as my little brother."

Esther Smith recently arrived in Ghana for two highly-anticipated musical concerts in Accra and Kumasi.

The concerts will mark the legendary gospel musician's first event in Ghana for over a decade after she travelled abroad.

Below is the video of Esther Smith speaking about her relationship with Morris Babyface:

Reactions to Esther Smith's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Esther Smith's comments about her relationship with Morris Babyface.

Koded.Marshall commented:

"Esther Smith be queen of Ghana gospel."

1DØN commented:

"This woman deserves presidential award👏❤️."

Desmond Sewor commented:

"If this woman was yr morning devotion song u listen raise yr hands up ❤️👏🤣."

Capt Sage commented:

"The singing voice can be heard 🥰🥰🥰."

prince_jr_m commented:

"Pankrono Estate ❤️🔥🙌 neighborhood where most celebs lives in Kumasi."

Esther Smith talks about life before music

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith spoke about her past exploits as a graphic designer before she ventured into the music business.

The gospel singer shared her experience in the design field and also spoke about her relationship with colleague Edward Akwasi Boateng's wife.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh