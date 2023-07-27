Mohammed Kudus Gifts Stonebwoy's Kids Ajax Jerseys, Video Shows Them Wearing It On US Tour With Dad
- Stonebwoy's kids rocked a jersey gifted to them by AFC Ajax player Mohammed Kudus
- A video of them hanging out and having fun with their father in New York City has surfaced online
- Many people gushed over the adorable moment as they admired how much of a loving father Stonebwoy is to his kids
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stoenbwoy and his children, L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr. and Catherine Jidula Satekla, go on a U.S. tour for the first time.
Mohammed Kudus gifts Stonebwoy's kids Ajax jerseys
Ajax FC Midfielder Mohammed Kudus, a staunch fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, gifted the musician's children's jerseys from his club.
The jerseys bore his number, 20, and were customised with the children's names; Janam and Jidula.
They paired the jersey with jeans from Daily Paper in New York.
Thanking the Ghanaian footballer in their shared Instagram post, they wrote:
Thank you uncle @kudus_mohammed for our @afcajax jerseys ❤️.
Stonebwoy enjoy with kids in New York City
Stonebwoy's children, L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr. and Catherine Jidula Satekla, were in New York with their father on his 5th Dimension Tour.
According to a shared post on their Instagram page, this is the first time they would join their father on tour.
The Gidigba hitmaker is set to tour America and Canada.
Below is a video of Stonebwoy's kids wearing the Ajax FC jersey Mohammed Kudus gave them.
Below is another video of Stonebwoy and his kids having fun on the street in New York City.
Ghanaians admire the bond Stonebwoy shares with his kids
Ghanaians admired how Stonebwoy shares quality time with his kids despite his busy schedule.
GH mum and her lookalike daughter stun on her 60th birthday, video dazzles netizens: "Who is beautiful"
Others also said that the video made them smile as they watched Janam and Catherine-Jidula's dance moves.
cutemissy2 said:
Beautiful moments
robe_rta677 said:
❤️❤️cuties
enter_pol1 commented:
Janam Is a whole mood
abenalitigant said:
@jidulaxii ❤️❤️❤️❤️wwwoow beautiful
mame_pokuah remarked:
So beautiful to watch
mz.liz.zy said:
My girl❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she is sooo beautiful
mr_.azure stated:
@stonebwoy always has time for family despite his busy schedule and it’s a Beautiful thing to do ❤️. Massive respect
dossou.clarisse said:
My love for this family, I can't express it .aoooo mes amours ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ where is mama CJ
