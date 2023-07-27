Stonebwoy's kids rocked a jersey gifted to them by AFC Ajax player Mohammed Kudus

A video of them hanging out and having fun with their father in New York City has surfaced online

Many people gushed over the adorable moment as they admired how much of a loving father Stonebwoy is to his kids

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stoenbwoy and his children, L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr. and Catherine Jidula Satekla, go on a U.S. tour for the first time.

Stonebwoy and his kids in New York City. Image Credit: @jidulaxii @janam.ljr

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus gifts Stonebwoy's kids Ajax jerseys

Ajax FC Midfielder Mohammed Kudus, a staunch fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, gifted the musician's children's jerseys from his club.

The jerseys bore his number, 20, and were customised with the children's names; Janam and Jidula.

They paired the jersey with jeans from Daily Paper in New York.

Thanking the Ghanaian footballer in their shared Instagram post, they wrote:

Thank you uncle @kudus_mohammed for our @afcajax jerseys ❤️.

Stonebwoy enjoy with kids in New York City

Stonebwoy's children, L. Janam Joachim Setakla Jnr. and Catherine Jidula Satekla, were in New York with their father on his 5th Dimension Tour.

According to a shared post on their Instagram page, this is the first time they would join their father on tour.

The Gidigba hitmaker is set to tour America and Canada.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy's kids wearing the Ajax FC jersey Mohammed Kudus gave them.

Below is another video of Stonebwoy and his kids having fun on the street in New York City.

Ghanaians admire the bond Stonebwoy shares with his kids

Ghanaians admired how Stonebwoy shares quality time with his kids despite his busy schedule.

Others also said that the video made them smile as they watched Janam and Catherine-Jidula's dance moves.

