Esther Smith has arrived in Ghana ahead of her first musical concert in Ghana for over 10 years

The gospel musician, in a trending video, was heartily welcomed by some Ghanaians upon her arrival

Esther Smith will perform in front of massive crowds at two concerts in Kumasi and Accra, respectively

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has arrived in Ghana for two highly-anticipated musical concerts.

Esther Smith arrives in Ghana for her music concerts in Kumasi and Accra. Photo source: @esthersmithmusic @ghkwaku

Esther arrives in Ghana for music concerts

In a video shared by blogger Gh Kwaku on Instagram, Esther Smith was spotted beaming with smiles at the Kotoka International Airport with her young daughter, Glendale Aluze-Ele, following her arrival in Ghana.

Fans, close friends, relatives and some media personalities converged at the airport to welcome the gospel singer, who left the shores of Ghana for a long stint abroad many years ago.

In a social media post, Esther Smith expressed her excitement and urged her fans to attend the concerts in huge numbers.

She wrote:

"Ghana my motherland! Feels so great to be back home. Cant wait to connect with you all in the coming days."

She is expected to perform at the Bantama Pentecost Church in Kumasi on August 25, 2024, and at the Perez Dome in Accra on August 30, 2024.

The two concerts will mark the gospel singer's first performances in Ghana in over a decade. Esther Smith announced her upcoming concerts in June 2024.

She rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music scene in the early 2000s, winning multiple awards and releasing many popular gospel songs. The singer is also considered one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians ever.

Below is the video of Esther Smith arriving in Ghana for her concerts:

Reactions to Esther Smith's arrival in Ghana

Esther Smith's arrival in Ghana drew many reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many trooped to the comment section to welcome the iconic gospel singer and hail her legacy. Others were also surprised to see her youthful looks.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Many stars announced for Esther Smith's concerts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that over 15 old and new Ghanaian gospel musicians were announced as performers at Esther Smith's two music concerts in Ghana.

Prominent gospel singers like Pastor Joe Beecham, Lady Prempeh, Mark Anim Yirenkyi, Joyce Blessing and Kweku Teye are among the star-studded performers.

