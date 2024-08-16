Singer KiDi released his Lomo Lomo hit single featuring Black Sherif on July 31, 2024

The song made airwaves and climbed to reach the top spot of various music streaming charts

KiDi took to social media to express his excitement at Lomo Lomo's success on the music charts

Ghanaian singer KiDi's latest song, which features Black Sherif, has reached number one on multiple music charts.

KiDi celebrates Lomo Lomo's milestone

KiDi took to his Instagram page to share a carousel post to celebrate Lomo Lomo's success on the streaming platforms.

In the social media post, the singer shared screenshots of his Lomo Lomo song occupying the number one positions on the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana music and Audiomack's Top 10 Weekly Ghana charts.

The post also featured videos of singer KiDi and some of his fans jamming to the song while they were being recorded.

In the caption of the social media post, the singer expressed excitement about his Lomo Lomo song's top spot.

He wrote:

"Writings on the wall 📝 # 1 🫡."

KiDi and Black Sherif released their new Lomo Lomo song on July 31, 2024. The song instantly became a fan-favourite and gathered positive reviews from music critics following its release.

The Lynx Entertainment signee recently released the song's visualiser, which showed the recording session on his official YouTube Channel.

Lomo Lomo marked the first music collaboration between the two former TGMA Artiste of the Year award recipients.

Below is KiDi's social media post:

Reactions to KiDi's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users.

crown_maxwellnow commented:

"Brooo this guy man you too good Kidi eiii like no trash song at alll 🤔🤔."

trigger_004 remarked:

"Thanks for saving us from “it’s king Paluta yie”😂🤦‍♂️."

j.derobie commented:

"Lomo Lomo ways 🔥."

pascal_zamani1 commented:

"2nd slide is where my heart is❤️ @kidimusic wish I was making up a verse right beside you while you hit those keys…"

spintexboy commented:

"No size 🔥🔥."

_aben.aaa commented:

"Herh I’ve been singing things oo. The tomorrow part, I use to say mol) mol) somebody else ………."

