Shatta Wale, in a post on his X, commended a fan as he sang his latest song 'Blessings' which features Amerado

The young man sang the new tune word for word, exciting Shatta Wale, who said he liked his spirit

The song, which was released on August 15, 2024, has impressed music lovers who have commended the two artistes

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale expressed his admiration for a fan's performance of his new track, 'Blessings,' featuring rapper Amerado. The song, which was released on August 15, 2024, has received great reviews from fans.

The fan caught Shatta Wale's attention on social media by singing the song with passion and vigour. Shatta Wale quoted the video of the fan on X and said he liked his impressive display of energy and passion. In the post, Shatta Wale wrote:

"I feel your spirit 🙏🔥🙏🔥🙏🔥"

In the comments section of the musician's post, fans commended him for recognizing and showing love to his fans. Many also expressed their love for Shatta Wale's music. The song is set to be featured on Shatta Wale's SAFA album, which is set to be released soon.

Shatta Wale's music gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Trufbe1 wrote:

"The song really deyy bee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯"

Kwakunebahud commented:

"I think this song was dedicated for you paradise you really made me emotional"

solomondewise27 wrote:

"Chale the song bi Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥Wale is untouchable Send your #blessing come down"

lordknows999 commented:

"SHATTA WALE IS THE GOAT OF GHANA MUSIC INDUSTRY …IF YOU WANT TO ARGUE ..MEET ME FOR TOWN🧢."

Paq_Wale1 wrote:

"You see, say as you sing shatta ein song he post you. When did Stone post you since you started promoting him 🤣🤣 Don't be wise and come to the winning team 😉"

Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was not in the jolliest of moods as he jabbed Sarkodie in a video.

The dancehall star did not see sense in the rapper-loving flashy sports vehicles. The musician said he was not a fan of buying expensive cars but preferred to invest in real estate. Shatta also bragged about his extensive car collection.

